Regenerative Medicine Market Investments, Share and Revenue Analysis | Latest InsightAce Report

Jersey City, NJ, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Regenerative Medicine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Therapeutics, Primary cell-based therapeutics, Stem Cell & Progenitor Cell-based therapeutics), By Therapeutic Category (Dermatology, Musculoskeletal, Immunology & Inflammation, and Oncology)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The global Regenerative Medicine market is estimated to reach over USD 183.08 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.02% during the forecast period.

In recent year, it has been determined that regenerative therapies can uniquely change the underlying pathological processes. Trial-stage regenerative medicines offer promising treatments for particular chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Novartis announced the release of T-ChargeTM in December 2021, a next-generation CAR-T platform that would be used for cutting-edge investigational CAR-T cell treatments.







The development of gene-based treatment, which uses targeted DNA delivery as a drug to combat numerous illnesses, results from significant effects in molecular therapeutics. With the restoration of gene function, gene therapy holds great promise for treating cancer and type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Gene-based medicines treat patients with conditions such as cancer, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular disorders, monogenic diseases, genetic disorders, ophthalmological indications, and central nervous system illnesses. These elements have helped the market for regenerative medicine expand.

Recent Developments:

• In April 2022, Obecabatagene autoleucel, a CD19-directed autologous chimeric antigen receptor T therapy being investigated in the ongoing FELIX Phase 2 study of leukaemia, has been given the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This was announced by Autolus Therapeutics plc.

List of Prominent Players in the Regenerative Medicine Market:

Regenerative Medicine Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 52.66 Bn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 183.08 Bn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 15.02 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Million, and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Product And Therapeutic Category Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The ability of adult stem cells to proliferate or self-renew forever and to develop all the cell kinds of the organ from which they originate has propelled research into these cells, with the potential to regenerate the complete organ from a few cells. No embryo must be destroyed in order to produce adult stem cells. Furthermore, medical research on stem cells has been thoroughly examined and attracted much attention. ExCellThera Inc. and Ossium Health recently announced a partnership to explore and advance opportunities to use adult stem cells from deceased donors from Ossium Health's first-ever bone marrow bank in combination with ExCellThera's ECT-001 cell expansion and rejuvenation technology. This collaboration will take place in April 2021. These kinds of developments are anticipated to accelerate market expansion.

Challenges:

The market for regenerative medicine is projected to be hampered by a lack of information and moral considerations surrounding the usage of embryonic stem cells for research and development. Since cell therapy is a crucial component of regenerative medicine, it has a significant impact on the market growth rate. One of the leading market inhibitors may be the high cost of investment, which might be followed by problems with assay sensitivity, robustness, and reproducibility; the challenge of culture/propagation; and finally, the challenge of handling.

Regional Trends:

Due to the presence of big players, the rapid advancement of technology, significant investments in stem cell and oncology research, and the presence of major players, North America is predicted to have the largest revenue share. The largest market in North America is the United States. In the U.S., numerous stem cell therapies are increasingly being used to treat a growing number of ailments like cancer and diabetes. According to the Heart Disease & Stroke Statistics Fact Sheet 2020, congenital heart abnormalities are predicted to affect at least 40,000 infants annually in the United States.





Segmentation of Regenerative Medicine Market-

By Product-

Therapeutics Primary cell-based therapeutics Dermatology Musculoskeletal Surgical Dental Others Stem Cell & Progenitor Cell-based therapeutics Autologous Allogenic Others Cell-based Immunotherapies Gene Therapies

Tools

Banks

Services

By Therapeutic Category-

Dermatology

Musculoskeletal

Immunology & Inflammation

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Ophthalmology

Others

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

