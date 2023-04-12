Alternative Energy Market expected to hit USD 1847.19 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 11.85 percent – says Maximize Market Research   

Pune, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Energy and Power research and business-consulting firm, Maximize Market research, has published a market intelligence report on the “ Alternative Energy Market ”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain expert has analysed the Alternative Energy Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market research expects the market to grow from USD 843.85 Bn in 2022 to USD 1847.19 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 11.85 percent.



Alternative Energy Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 843.45Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 1847.19 Bn. CAGR 11.85 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 276 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 114 Segment Covered Type and End Use Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the Alternative Energy Market through market size, market share, gross income and trends. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the size of the market by value and volume. The report includes data regarding business strategies, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions by Alternative Energy Market Key players. The report involves factors, which are affecting the market growth both positively and negatively. The report provides the competitive landscape for the market in major geographic regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and Europe. Primary and secondary research methods were used to collect data. The collected data has been analysed by tools such as SWOT analysis, PESTLE and PORTER’s five force model, which includes drivers, restraints, opportunities and investment feasibility.

Alternative Energy Market Overview

Alternative Energy sources are alternatives to traditional energy sources such as coal, fossil fuel and other metals. Alternative Energy sources provide a higher source of energy than it consumed for a longer period of time. Alternative Energy sources do not contribute to greenhouse gases and climate change rather it provides clean and environment -friendly energy.

Alternative Energy Market Dynamics

Growing awareness regarding the hazardous effects of carbon emission through fossil fuels, mining and other activities from which CO2 emitted are expected to drive the Alternative Energy Market. The Market growth is supported by the favourable government initiatives to adopt clean and green energy for the conservation of clean environment. The increased industrialization and urbanization in developing countries is a lucrative opportunity for the Alternative Energy Market.

The technological advancements are declining the implementation and operation cost of the alternative energy sources has been driving the Alternative Energy Market. Concerns related to climate change and ESG concerns are attracting investors across the world, which is expected to drive the Alternative Energy Market growth over the forecast period.

Alternative Energy Market Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the market throughout the forecast period (2023-2029). The growing energy requirements due to increased industrialization and the government regulation on clean energy sources are expected to drive the Asia Pacific Alternative Energy Market.

Middle East and Africa along with North America are expected to grow at a highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. The strategic alliance between China and some Middle East countries and technical advancements in North America are making the use of Alternative Energy Sources popular. This is expected to drive the Alternative Energy market.

Alternative Energy Market Segmentation

By Type:

Hydroelectric Power

Wind Power

Bioenergy

Solar Energy

Geothermal Energy

The hydroelectric segment held the largest share of the market in 2022 and is expected to grow at a high pace during the forecast period. The growing need for electricity across the world drives governments to produce electricity through hydroelectric power.

By End Use:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

The increasing adoption of solar PV systems in the residential sector has benefits such as easy installation, cost-effectiveness and provides clean energy. The growing awareness about clean energy among consumers are backed by strong government initiatives.

Alternative Energy Market Key Competitors include:

ABB

ACCIONA

EDF

Enel Spa

General Electric

Geronimo Energy

Invenergy

Innergex

THE TATA POWER COMPANY LIMITED

Xcel Energy Inc.

ReNew Power

Duke Energy

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.

Seminole Electric Cooperative

APR Energy

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Organization Size, Application and Industry Vertical

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type and End Use.

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

