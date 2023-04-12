ProBioGen and ImmunOs Therapeutics Team Up to Deliver Innovative Therapy for Cancer Patients

Berlin, Germany & Zurich, Switzerland – April 12, 2023 -- ProBioGen and ImmunOs Therapeutics announce the extension of their partnership for further large-scale manufacturing of clinical material for IOS-1002, ImmunOs' lead program for the treatment of cancer. ProBioGen previously developed the cell line and the manufacturing process and provided the initial clinical material for ImmunOs' innovative biologic.

"We at ImmunOs are very satisfied with the work done by ProBioGen. We highly appreciate the collaborative partnership with ProBioGen and the team's dedication and solution orientation. The tireless effort of the ProBioGen team has enabled ImmunOs to start clinical development as planned and to meet our milestones," said Jeff Abbey, Chief Operating Officer of ImmunOs Therapeutics.

"Partnership is one of our core values, as it is key in working successfully together. With this in mind we are confident that our continuous collaboration is based on mutual trust and reliability," said Dr. René Brecht, Chief Operations Officer of ProBioGen.

About ImmunOs Therapeutics

ImmunOs Therapeutics leverages its HLA-based technology platform to develop first-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The Company has identified specific HLA molecules known to activate the immune system and is utilizing these HLA molecules as the backbone of novel therapies capable of stimulating both the innate and the adaptive immune systems of cancer patients to eliminate tumor cells. ImmunOs' lead program is a multi-functional fusion protein that blocks specific LILRB (leukocyte immunoglobulin-like) and KIR (killer cell immunoglobulin-like) receptors and activates anti-tumor responses. ImmunOs is also developing antibodies to block the activation of specific HLA protein molecules associated with autoimmune diseases.

About ProBioGen

ProBioGen is a Berlin-based specialist for developing and manufacturing biopharmaceutical active ingredients,

viral vectors and vaccines with applying proprietary technologies to improve product quality and features.

Combining both state-of-the-art development services, based on ProBioGen's CHO.RiGHT ® expression and manufacturing platform, together with intelligent product-specific technologies yields biologics with optimized properties. Rapid and integrated cell line and process development, comprehensive analytical development and following reliable GMP manufacturing is performed by a highly skilled and experienced team. All services and technologies are embedded in a total quality management system to assure compliance with international ISO and GMP standards (EMA/FDA).

ProBioGen has been operational for more than 25 years. At three locations in Berlin, over 300 employees contribute to the creation of new therapies in medicine and groundbreaking innovations worldwide through their creative and meticulous work. ProBioGen's growth strategy is driven by the expansion of the service value chain through organic growth and potential acquisition. Diversification is a complement driver, while the focus is strict on enabling the development of biopharmaceuticals for tomorrow.

For more information about ProBioGen, follow us on LinkedIn .





ProBioGen Contact:

Dr. Gabriele Schneider

Chief Business Officer

cdmo@probiogen.de



ProBioGen Press Contact:

Sarah Wandrey

Corporate Communications

press@probiogen.de



ImmunOs Therapeutics:

Jeff Abbey

Chief Operating Officer

jeff.abbey@immunostherapeutics.com


