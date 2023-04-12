Biognosys Presenting Novel Cancer Research on its Proteomics Platforms and Advancing Data Analysis with the Launch of Proteoverse™ at the AACR Annual Meeting 2023

In collaboration with prominent biopharma companies and academic institutions, Biognosys will demonstrate the technological advances and versatility of the TrueDiscovery™, TrueTarget™, and TrueSignature™ proteomics platforms across the entire spectrum of oncology research and clinical development

Proteoverse™ offers intuitive and interactive data visualization to make proteomics data more accessible and easily identify actionable biological insights for biomarker and biopharma research

ZURICH, Switzerland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biognosys, a leader in next-generation proteomics solutions for drug discovery and development, announced today the details of their presence at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023, which will be held April 14-19, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. The company will be presenting 8 scientific posters around their three research service platforms, TrueDiscovery™, TrueTarget™, and TrueSignature™, in collaboration with leading biopharma and academic researchers.

Biognosys’ team of scientific experts will also be exhibiting at booth #319. In addition to presenting their suite of research platforms and applications, the company will be unveiling and demonstrating for the first time their new Proteoverse data exploration tool.

“Our strong scientific presence with leading collaborators at the AACR Annual Meeting demonstrates the growing momentum of mass spectrometry-based proteomics in oncology biomarker research and drug development,” said Kristina Beeler, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer of Biognosys. “The launch of Proteoverse™ revolutionizes proteomics data analysis and marks a significant leap towards making proteomics even more accessible and actionable for researchers to identify novel biomarkers and drug targets – helping to continue this forward momentum.”

Biognosys’ strategic partner, Bruker, will be present at booth #1818 to present their proteomics ecosystem and imaging capabilities in oncology.

Proteoverse™: Making Proteomics Accessible with Intuitive Data Visualization

Biognosys’ innovative research services platforms provide industry-leading depth and quality in mass spectrometry data generation. Proteoverse enhances accessibility to this rich data and provides a wide range of intuitive and interactive data visualization and exploration features. Customers can quickly and easily extract valuable biological insights to advance their research by uncovering the most interesting analytes out of thousands of proteins, exploring their peptide-level structure, and examining their biological relevance.

The tool will be offered alongside Biognosys’ TrueDiscovery research service projects, first as an early-access version and eventually for all customers.

8 Scientific Poster Presentations: Transformative Insights from Discovery to Clinic

Abstract 185: Global mapping of pathway modules and phosphorylation networks in PDX and corresponding organoid (PDXO) models treated with targeted therapies Presenter: Jakob Vowinckel, Ph.D. Collaborator: Crown Bioscience Platform, Technology and Application: TrueDiscovery, Hyper Reaction Monitoring, Phosphoproteome Profiling Session: Tumor Organoids for Therapeutic Testing Date and Time: Sunday, Apr 16, 2023, 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM



Abstract 2024: High resolution limited proteolysis (HR-LiP), a novel structural proteomics approach for the prediction of small molecule-protein binding events Presenter: Nigel Beaton, Ph.D. Collaborator: Cedilla Therapeutics Platform, Technology and Application: TrueTarget, High Resolution Limited Proteolysis, Drug Target Validation Session: Proteomics and Biomarker Discovery Date and Time: Monday, Apr 17, 2023, 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Abstract 2991: Complementarity of class I and II neoantigen mapping in MSI-high colorectal cancer in needle biopsy size tissue samples Presenter: Christopher Below, Ph.D. Collaborator: Indivumed Platform, Technology and Application: TrueDiscovery, Hyper Reaction Monitoring, Immunopeptidome Profiling Session: Tumor Antigens and Antigen Presentation Date and Time: Monday, Apr 17, 2023, 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM

Abstract 5059: High-throughput monitoring of proteoforms and pathways through multiplexed and customizable mass spectrometry assay panels Presenter: Yuehan Feng, Ph.D. Platform, Technology and Application: TrueSignature, Parallel Reaction Monitoring, Pharmacodynamic Biomarkers Session: Pharmacologic Approaches Date and Time: Tuesday, Apr 18, 2023, 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM



Abstract 3974: Discovery and validation of therapeutic targets in immune cells by mass spectrometry-based proteomics Presenter: Jakob Vowinckel, Ph.D. Collaborator: Genmab Platform, Technology and Application: TrueDiscovery, Hyper Reaction Monitoring, Mechanism of Action Studies Session: Identification of Molecular Targets 2 / New Nonclinical Models for Targets Date and Time: Tuesday, Apr 18, 2023, 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM



Abstract 3847: Target identification of a multi-pass transmembrane G protein coupled receptor using limited-proteolysis coupled mass spectrometry (LiP-MS) Presenter: Nigel Beaton, Ph.D. Collaborator: InterAx Biotech Platform, Technology and Application: TrueTarget, Limited Proteolysis Mass Spectrometry, Drug Target Deconvolution Session: Structural and Chemical Biology Date and Time: Tuesday, Apr 18, 2023, 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Abstract 5300: Mass spectrometry-based protein biomarker analysis in chemoimmunotherapy combinations identifies unique immune signatures in pancreatic cancer Presenter: Nigel Beaton, Ph.D. Acknowledgment: Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI) Platform, Technology and Application: TrueDiscovery, Hyper Reaction Monitoring, Biofluid Biomarker Discovery Session: Biological Mass Spectrometry and Systems Biology Date and Time: Tuesday, Apr 18, 2023, 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM

Abstract 4352: Leveraging deep proteome profiling of plasma- and serum-derived extracellular vesicles for melanoma biomarker discovery and disease dissection Presenter: Yuehan Feng, Ph.D. Collaborators: University Hospital Zurich and Stanford University Platform, Technology and Application: TrueDiscovery, Hyper Reaction Monitoring, Biofluid Biomarker Discovery Session: Biomarkers of Therapeutic Benefit 4 Date and Time: Tuesday, Apr 18, 2023, 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM





About TrueDiscovery™

The Biognosys TrueDiscovery platform offers integrated proteomics solutions across the entire drug development pipeline.

TrueDiscovery is powered by Hyper Reaction Monitoring (HRM) mass spectrometry, an advanced Data Independent Acquisition (DIA)-based protein quantification technology co-invented and patented by Biognosys.

TrueDiscovery is the only platform that searches the complete proteome to quantify thousands of the most relevant proteins, including an unlimited number of proteoforms. The platform enables the deepest unbiased profiling of tissue and biofluids proteomes with unbeatable specificity on a large scale. The generated data are highly reproducible and easily transferrable to clinical assays. Studies can be performed in a GLP certified and GCP compliant environment. For more information, visit truediscovery.bio .

About TrueTarget™

The Biognosys TrueTarget proteomics platform uniquely addresses the most pressing challenges in early drug discovery by identifying on- and off-targets to accelerate and de-risk drug development throughout the pipeline.

TrueTarget is powered by Limited Proteolysis Mass Spectrometry (LiP-MS), a proprietary, patented chemoproteomics technology co-developed by Biognosys. TrueTarget is the only tool to probe structural changes across the complete proteome with peptide-level resolution, providing unique insights into compound binding and target identification.

The platform enables elucidating mechanisms of action and revealing unanticipated toxicities. For more information, visit truetarget.bio.

About TrueSignature™

The Biognosys TrueSignature platform provides high-precision customizable proteomics panels for pharmacodynamic readouts and clinical biomarker monitoring.

Parallel Reaction Monitoring mass-spectrometry powers the platform, allowing complete customization and independence from affinity-based recognition and reagent availability. The TrueSignature panels offer an unprecedented level of multiplexing, enabling the simultaneous absolute quantification of up to 100 proteins.

TrueSignature panels can be developed within weeks and are available both as a standalone solution or an integrated solution, in which insights from TrueDiscovery studies guide the choice of proteins in the custom panel. The measurements are performed with unprecedented speed and throughput at Biognosys' state-of-the-art facility, the world's largest high-end GLP-certified and GCP-compliant mass spectrometry laboratory. For more information, visit truesignature.bio.

About Biognosys