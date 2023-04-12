CEX.IO Chief Compliance Officer Shelley Schachter-Cahm to Moderate Panel Presented by Women Leaders in Crypto

CHICAGO, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEX.IO, a global ecosystem of products and services that connects people and businesses to the cryptocurrency economy and decentralized finance, announces that its CCO, Shelley Schachter-Cahm, will join 100 Women in Finance on behalf of the company as a panel moderator at their upcoming event.

Digital Assets 101 Presented by Women Leaders in Crypto, the session to be moderated by Schachter-Cahm, will explore some of the barriers to diversifying with digital assets, and offer resources on how to overcome those challenges. The discussion will cover the investment case for the asset class, as well as introductory to intermediate level knowledge around market structure, private keys, and custody solutions. The RSVP-only panel will take place on Wednesday, April 19 at the Royal Society of Chemistry, Burlington House, Piccadilly, London.

“After 14 years, the crypto ecosystem can feel like both an established and emerging space. Between its dense history and mercurial nature, there’s a lot to consider before taking that first step,” said Schachter-Cahm. “Having the opportunity to share a 360-perspective of the current investing landscape alongside innovative women leaders from across the industry is a true privilege. Not only will this help dispel the notion that crypto’s a boy’s club, but our unique backgrounds and accomplishments should make for a robust and informative discussion.”

CEX.IO continues to serve as a globally recognized and tenured leader in the crypto space. In March, the company was named “Best Overall DeFi Platform” by the FinTech Innovation Awards for the latest addition to their proprietary ecosystem, Exchange Plus. The awards recognize products and companies moving the digital finance industry forward with unique, user-centric offerings.

Hosted by 100 Women in Finance as a part of the organization’s ongoing Educational Sessions, the panel led by Schachter-Cahm will provide guidance on the risks associated with navigating the digital asset space. Audience members will have the opportunity to ask questions and network following the moderated discussion.

Learn more about the event and RSVP here.

ABOUT CEX.IO

CEX.IO was founded in 2013 with a mission to support global financial inclusion through the adoption of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. As one of the most tenured market participants, CEX.IO offers a comprehensive ecosystem of intuitive solutions built with safety and security at their core, enabling users to trade, store, transfer and earn digital assets. With over six million registered users globally, CEX.IO helps retail, enterprise, and institutional customers seize opportunities in decentralized finance every day. Learn more at CEX.IO or connect with us on LinkedIn.

