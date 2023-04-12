Akoya Biosciences Introduces PhenoCode Discovery Panels to Simplify PhenoCycler-Fusion Workflow

Modular panel design sets foundation for continued expansion of applications on the PhenoCycler ® -Fusion system

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced the launch of PhenoCode™ Discovery Panels, which simplify spatial biology workflows performed on the company’s PhenoCycler-Fusion platform, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting being held in Orlando, Florida, April 14-19, 2023.

PhenoCode Discovery Panels are designed to advance cancer research by enabling thorough interrogation of tumors and the surrounding tumor microenvironment. Each of the ready-to-use, modular panels include biomarkers that can answer key biological questions related to immune profiling, lymphocyte profiling, tissue architecture, and immune activation and proliferation. The panels can be used on their own or combined to explore increasingly complex questions and significantly scale the “plex” of discovery in a stepwise fashion. Upfront assay development and validation time is significantly reduced, accelerating spatial discovery by 3x compared to standard workflows.

“The PhenoCode Discovery Panels further streamline and simplify the workflow on the PhenoCycler-Fusion System, offering new avenues of exploration for existing customers and paving the way for researchers who want to leverage this powerful technology for the first time,” said Brian McKelligon, CEO of Akoya. “These panels are an important part of the spatial biology ecosystem which Akoya has established and continues to expand. Our vision is to offer a comprehensive suite of panels for multiple applications. We expect to launch additional PhenoCode Discovery Panels for protein biomarkers throughout 2023 and 2024, and introduce panels for RNA in the second half of this year.”

The PhenoCode Discovery Panels will be highlighted at booth #1713 at AACR. More than a dozen posters describing use of the company’s spatial biology solutions will be shared at AACR by Akoya scientists and collaborators.

Akoya scientists and collaborators will also share spatial biology case studies on the use of high plex spatial phenotyping to reveal new insights into tumor progression and treatment response in a spotlight session at AACR. Details of the presentation are as follows:

Date/Time: Monday, April 17, 2023, 10:00 AM

Location: Spotlight Theater C

Speakers:

Rajkumar Savai, PhD, Professor of Lung Microenvironmental Niche in Cancerogenesis, Max-Planck-Institute for Heart and Lung Research and Institute for Lung Health (ILH)

Jasmine Plummer, PhD Founding Director, Center for Spatial Omics, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Oliver Braubach, PhD, Director of Applications, Akoya Biosciences



More details about Akoya’s AACR activities and poster presentations can be found here.

