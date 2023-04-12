ViCentra to Participate at the upcoming MedTech Strategist Innovation Summit and LSX London Conference

UTRECHT, The Netherlands, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViCentra B.V., the company behind Kaleido, one of the world’s smallest, lightest and most precise Insulin Pump systems for treating people with Diabetes, today announced that management will present a corporate overview at the following conferences in April and May. Please see details below:

MedTech Strategist Innovation Summit, Dublin, Ireland

Title: ViCentra Company Presentation Date: Tuesday, April 25th, 2023 Time: 16:40 local time Presenter: Frans Cromme, CEO

LSX World Congress, London, UK

Title: ViCentra Company Presentation Date: Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023 Time: 14:45 local time Presenter: Frans Cromme, CEO

If you are interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting request, please contact your conference representative or Leo Toole at ViCentra.



About ViCentra B.V.

ViCentra, the company behind Kaleido is based in the Netherlands. Our philosophy is to make innovative products that put people first. With our focus on diabetes, we develop our products not for patients, but for people. We believe that when products are simple, are designed beautifully, and deliver outstanding results. They provide more user enjoyment and help people live better on their own terms. It was with this philosophy in mind that Kaleido was born. Kaleido is a pioneering insulin delivery system for people with type 1 diabetes. Through its unique pulse technology, it provides extremely precise and reliable delivery of insulin, giving its user the peace of mind and freedom that’s often missing for those with a long term health condition. To learn more about ViCentra, visit the Company’s website at https://hellokaleido.com/.

Company Contacts:

Frans Cromme, CEO

frans.cromme@vicentra.com

Leo Toole, CFO

leo.toole@vicentra.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Wood

LifeSci Advisors

mwood@lifesciadvisors.com



