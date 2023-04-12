Volunteer Canada Urges Return to Volunteering as Two-thirds of Organizations Report Shortage

English French

Volunteers from across Canada highlight critical importance of volunteering to Canada’s social fabric



TORONTO, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During National Volunteer Week (NVW), April 16 to 22, 2023, Volunteer Canada celebrates Canada’s volunteers and the significant role they play in the revitalization of Canada’s social fabric. The annual celebration is a time to thank, recognize, and recruit volunteers from coast to coast to coast. This year’s theme, Volunteering Weaves Us Together, reveals the importance of volunteering to the strength and vibrancy of communities through the interconnected actions volunteers in Canada take to support one another.

To spotlight these efforts, Volunteer Canada will introduce its plan to create a National Action Strategy for Volunteerism to strengthen and innovate Canada’s volunteering infrastructure. A group of outstanding volunteers will also share their stories of growth, transformation, and community impact during the online event April 20th: Alicia Rose, AVP, Social Impact, Sustainability and Corporate Citizenship, TD, Jonathan Boyer-Nolan, Communications Manager, Nogdawindamin Family and Community Services, and Andrew Young, Founder and Director, Vaccine Hunters.

Over the last three years, Canada has seen a dramatic decline in volunteers, with 65 per cent of volunteer-supported organizations reporting a shortage. At the same time, 32 per cent report an increase in demand for services. The impact on the nation’s social fabric is profound. Volunteer Canada urges more Canadians to return to volunteer activities as Canada continues its journey of social recovery.

Volunteering performs a vital role in rebuilding trust and connection, and delivering the programs and services Canadians and others depend on. Getting involved in various ways, volunteers find friendship, develop trust, and link their relationships and communities. Threading these connections, they gain a sense of belonging as they support one another and contribute toward the same goals. Each action they take impacts their community’s overall wellness, now and for future generations.

“Volunteering weaves us together, strengthening the fabric of our community by sharing our time, talent, and energy to support one another. It reinforces our ability to grow, thrive, and create change within our community, province, and country,” says Volunteer Canada President and CEO Dr. Megan Conway. “During National Volunteer Week, we celebrate our individual and collective impact and encourage more people to contribute again in ways that are meaningful to them.”

Like each individual thread makes weaving stronger, every volunteer’s experience, perspective, and abilities add to Canada’s collective resilience. To further address barriers limiting justice, equity and inclusion for volunteers, Volunteer Canada is working to broaden opportunities and perspectives on ways of engaging in volunteerism, building capacity to work collectively, and contributing to a vibrant, diverse, and inclusive society.

“This National Volunteer Week, the importance of Canada’s volunteers cannot be overstated. They represent not only the quality and vitality, but the very functioning of our society,” says Volunteer Canada Board Chair Lisa Mort-Putland. “Now more than ever, we thank our volunteers for their kindness, generosity, and commitment to weaving our lives together.”

Across the country, Volunteer Centres, volunteer-supported organizations, and businesses will host recognition events throughout the week. Everyone is invited to participate in the discussion of the National Voluntary Action Strategy as of April 16th at volunteerstrategy.ca.

Volunteer Canada

Volunteer Canada provides national leadership and expertise on volunteerism to increase the participation, quality, and diversity of volunteer experiences. Since 1977 Volunteer Canada has collaborated closely with volunteer centres, businesses, non-profit organizations, government, and educational institutions to promote and broaden volunteering. Our programs, research, training, tools, resources, and national initiatives provide leadership on issues and trends in Canada’s volunteer landscape.

