Viridian Therapeutics Appoints Tony Casciano as Chief Commercial Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing potential best-in-class medicines for serious and rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Tony Casciano to the role of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). The Company also announced that Chief Operating Officer (COO) Carrie Melvin is no longer with the organization.



Mr. Casciano, who most recently served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and member of the board of directors of Teal Bio, brings to Viridian more than two decades of sales, marketing, and commercial leadership experience in the biopharma industry.

“Tony’s arrival marks an important milestone in Viridian’s growth and maturation,” said Scott Myers, President and CEO of Viridian. “With the lead asset in our thyroid eye disease (TED) program in a Phase 3 trial and additional investigational therapies for TED following close behind, it is imperative that we focus on building a world class commercial operation. I’m confident that under Tony’s seasoned leadership, we’ll be well positioned to do just that. I’m thrilled to be working with him in this endeavor as we pursue our vision to become a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company.”

Prior to leading Teal Bio, Mr. Casciano spent four years at AMAG Pharmaceuticals, serving initially as Senior Vice President, Head of U.S. Sales and Marketing before ascending to Executive Vice President, COO/CCO. During his time at AMAG, he was responsible for leading more than 300 staff across a range of functions, including commercial, market access, patient services, and alliance management.

“I’m delighted to be joining Viridian at such a remarkable time for the organization,” said Mr. Casciano. “Throughout my career, I’ve taken immense pride in assembling high-performing teams to help ensure that patients gain access to the therapies they need. It’s incredibly exciting to think that Viridian is moving closer to delivering novel therapies to an underserved population, and I’m honored to be able to play an important part in that process.”

Mr. Casciano began his career in industry in sales positions at Sanofi/Genzyme, rising through that organization in roles of increasing responsibility. He completed his 16-year tenure there as Head of Marketing, General Medicines. He holds a B.S. from Bridgewater State University and has completed multiple executive education programs.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on engineering and developing potential best-in-class medicines for patients with serious and rare diseases. Viridian’s expertise in antibody discovery and engineering enables it to develop differentiated therapeutic candidates for previously validated drug targets in commercially established disease areas.

Viridian is advancing multiple candidates in the clinic for the treatment of patients with thyroid eye disease (TED). The Company recently initiated its first global Phase 3 trial called ‘THRIVE’ to evaluate the safety and efficacy of VRDN-001 in patients with active TED. Viridian is also evaluating VRDN-001 in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with chronic TED. In addition to its intravenously administered VRDN-001 program, the Company is advancing two candidates for its subcutaneous strategy with the goal of providing a more conveniently administered therapy to patients with TED. Viridian is developing multiple preclinical assets in autoimmune and rare diseases.

Viridian is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.viridiantherapeutics.com. Follow Viridian on LinkedIn and twitter.

Contacts



Investors:

Louisa Stone, 508-808-2400

Manager, Investor Relations

IR@viridiantherapeutics.com

Todd James, 617-272-4691

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations

IR@viridiantherapeutics.com

Media:

Matt Fearer, 617-272-4605

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Media@viridiantherapeutics.com

Source: Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.