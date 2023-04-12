Cybrexa Appoints Jaya Gautam as Senior Vice President of Technical Operations

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybrexa Therapeutics, a clinical-stage oncology biotechnology company developing a novel class of tumor-targeting peptide drug conjugate (PDC) therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Jaya Gautam, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President, Technical Operations. Dr. Gautam joins several other recent company-wide hires, all of whom have been tasked with advancing and scaling CBX-12 into Phase 2 clinical trials and providing strategic support for the additional pipeline assets, like CBX-15, as the Company prepares for IND submission.



“We are pleased to have Jaya join us at a pivotal point in the clinical development of our lead therapeutic, CBX-12, as we prepare to enter Phase 2 clinical trials,” said Per Hellsund, President and CEO, of Cybrexa. “Jaya offers extensive experience in operations as well as peptide and small molecule manufacturing that strongly align with the needs of our evolving pipeline and our growing clinical and commercial objectives.”

A seasoned leader in the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Gautam brings 25 years of technical experience and a specialized knowledge of drug development, commercial design, and manufacturing processes spanning all phases from pre-clinical to post-launch. Dr. Gautam has significant experience in global operations and leading cross-functional teams, including overseeing efforts to secure FDA approvals, launch products, and manage product lifecycles. Dr. Gautam most recently served as Vice President, Technical Operations at Rhythm Pharmaceutical, where she was responsible for the implementation and execution of API and DP development strategy for the company’s lead candidate from Phase 1 to commercialization. At Cybrexa, Dr. Gautam will develop and manage supply chains, accelerate manufacturing development programs to support launch readiness, and execute CMC-related strategies across all clinical candidates.

About the alphalex™ Technology Platform

The Cybrexa alphalex™ technology is a novel antigen-independent, peptide-drug conjugate (PDC) platform that enables targeted delivery of highly potent anticancer treatments and aims to revolutionize the standard of care in oncology. The platform consists of a pH-Low Insertion Peptides (pHLIPs®) peptide, linker, and small molecule anti-cancer agent. pHLIP peptides are a family of pH-Low Insertion Peptides that target acidic cell surfaces. pHLIP was developed at Yale University and the University of Rhode Island, and is exclusively licensed to pHLIP, Inc., and Cybrexa is a sublicensee of pHLIP, Inc.

About Cybrexa

Cybrexa is a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering novel antigen-independent tumor-targeting peptide drug conjugate (PDC) therapeutics. The company is led by a dynamic team of highly successful life science entrepreneurs and veteran drug development scientists. Cybrexa investors include Advantage Capital Connecticut, Connecticut Innovations, Elm Street Ventures and HighCape Capital. It is on a mission to create therapeutics that revolutionize the standard of care in oncology. Cybrexa’s robust pipeline aims to combat breast, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer and a range of other tumors. Its assets are built on Cybrexa’s alphalex™ technology platform, which enables intracellular delivery of highly potent anticancer treatments. Cybrexa is based in New Haven, Conn. and was founded in 2017. For more information about Cybrexa, please visit www.cybrexa.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

