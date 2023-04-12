Clinical ink Announces Strategic Partnership with Mural Health for New Patient Payment and Logistics Capabilities

Horsham, PA, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical ink, a global life science technology company, today announces its strategic partnership with Mural Health, a next-generation participant management platform. With this partnership the Clinical ink eSource technology platform, which includes Direct Data Capture (DDC), electronic Clinical Outcomes Assessments (eCOA), Patient Engagement, eConsent, and digital biomarkers, now fully supports participant reimbursement and travel assistance, powered by the Mural Link platform.

Protocol compliance is critical to the success of a clinical trial. Clinical ink technology incorporates a variety of features that make participation easier while ensuring compliance monitoring. In addition to offering a best-in-class user experience, Clinical ink can now also facilitate participant stipend, reimbursement, and travel assistance leveraging the Mural Link innovative payment platform to further influence ongoing compliance, drive participant retention, and reduce administration for site-level personnel.

The Mural Health modern tech platform reimagines the participant payment and travel experience. Through that tech platform, Clinical ink is empowering participants to:

Choose how they want to be paid, through modern modalities (PayPal, Venmo, Zelle), direct to a bank account, or via paper check

Eliminate fees from prepaid cards, such as ATM and inactivity fees

Book travel to and from appointments without incurring any out-of-pocket cost

Added benefits from the partnership include reducing site burden by integrating clinical systems, resulting in the elimination of multiple logins and double data entry. It also removes reliance on prepaid cards and the need for sites to manage the storage, security, and distribution of physical prepaid card inventory.

“We are excited to announce this partnership,” says Chris Crucitti, Chief Commercial Officer of Clinical ink. “Combining the Mural Health unique patient payment model and transportation assistance with our industry-leading eSource technology further streamlines the experience for patients and sites. We provide sponsors with a single, comprehensive solution to improve compliance.”

Commenting on the alliance, Mural Health CEO and Founder, Sam Whitaker, adds, “We are thrilled to partner with an industry leading platform like Clinical ink. Together with Clinical ink data capture capabilities, our combined solutions will make it easier to engage both patients and caregivers while driving protocol compliance. We look forward to watching this partnership grow as it continues to benefit all of the components of the clinical research ecosystem.”

About Clinical ink

Clinical ink is the global life science company that brings data, technology, and patient-centric research together. Our deep therapeutic area expertise, coupled with Direct Data Capture, eCOA, eConsent, telehealth, neurocognitive testing, and digital biomarkers advancements, drive the industry standard for data precision and usher in a new generation of clinical trials.

About Mural Health

Mural Health is a next-generation participant management platform. The company's Mural Link technology platform offers next-generation participant payment technology that gives participants the power to choose how they receive payment, eliminates predatory fees related to prepaid debit cards, introduces functionality to help patients arrive at site visits (without incurring a cash expense), empowers communication between participants and site personnel, and captures participant data to predict individuals who are likely to drop out. The Mural Link platform can be easily deployed to positively improve participant retention and engagement, strengthen protocol compliance, and increase enrollment rates.

