Axtria Inc. and Life Sciences Voice Launch Groundbreaking New Podcast Series, Leading Minds

Berkeley Heights, NJ, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Jersey-based data and analytics provider Axtria Inc. and leading industry publication Life Sciences Voice are proud to announce the launch of the highly anticipated podcast series Leading Minds. These two powerhouses in the life sciences industry have partnered to give a platform to the decision-makers and disruptors shaping the future of our world.

Leading Minds delves deep inside the ethos of top life sciences executives, including pharmaceuticals, biotech, medical devices, consumer health, animal health, and related industries. Each episode features a leader who has made a lasting impact in life sciences and continues to drive the industry forward. Leading Minds goes beyond the name and title to unravel their personality, beliefs, mission, and, most importantly, to understand how their brilliant minds are changing the world for the better while fueling growth for their companies and their teams.

Leading Minds is hosted by 20-year industry expert Jasmeet Sawhney, who also hosts the well-known Life Sciences Leadership Podcast. “Leading Minds is essential listening for anyone who wants to forge their own leadership path or who simply want to learn from these great life sciences pacesetters,” says Jean Coolidge, Editor in Chief at Life Sciences Voice.

"As the industry continues to evolve and we see rapid change in the healthcare ecosystem, good leadership is more critical than ever. Leading Minds podcast explores the leadership journey of top life sciences executives, their learnings, how they are making an impact with their work, and the advice they have for professionals aspiring to be leaders of tomorrow,” says Sawhney

New episodes of Leading Minds are released every other Wednesday and are available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and many more. For more information, go to https://lifescivoice.com/leading-minds-podcast-by-life-sciences-voice/.

About Life Sciences Voice:

Life Sciences Voice is the leading resource for life sciences executives to get crucial insights, explore the latest innovations, and learn about industry trends. Life Sciences Voice provides the community with thought-provoking commentary in multiple formats covering a range of issues from drug discovery to commercial success. Contact us at www.lifescivoice.com.

About Axtria:

Axtria is a global provider of award-winning cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. Axtria’s solutions are used to digitally transform the entire product commercialization process, driving sales growth and improving healthcare outcomes for patients. Our focus is on delivering solutions that help customers complete the journey from data-to-insights-to-action and get superior returns from their sales and marketing investments. For more information, visit www.axtria.com.

