Asset Entities Launches New AE.360.DDM Website for the Design, Development, and Management of Servers on Discord’s Social Media Platform that Currently has over 150 Million Active Monthly Users

DALLAS, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ: ASST) (the “Company” or “Asset Entities”), a provider of digital marketing and content delivery services across Discord and other social media platforms, announced the launch of a new website for its AE.360.DDM suite of services for the Design, Development, and Management (DDM) of Discord community servers.



The Company’s new AE.360.DDM website builds upon the Company’s digital marketing and content delivery services for businesses, celebrities, and individuals that seek to build brand awareness across Discord and other social media platforms. According to Statista.com, as of January 2023, Discord’s total registered users were estimated to have reached 560 million.1 Discord reported that its users exchanged approximately 4 billion messages daily in 2022.2 Pitchbook reports Discord to have a valuation of nearly $15 billion.3 According to Discord’s website, Discord has over 150 million active monthly users.

Asset Entities’ new AE.360.DDM website is structured on the sales funnel model and is expected to streamline the client acquisition process. With this website, anyone can submit an inquiry, and a Company representative will respond with information on the Company’s AE.360.DDM service. Once a prospect contact is established, the AE.360.DDM service can be marketed to sign an AE.360.DDM contract to secure the prospect’s vanity URL on Discord, design and develop their Discord server, and manage it going forward.

According to Asset Entities CEO Arshia Sarkhani, "With our new AE.360.DDM website users have options that include immediate purchase for individuals looking to join the innovative Discord platform for a one-time fee or for companies and large organizations where they can set up a personal onboarding call with a team member to design, develop and manage its Discord server. We want users to be able to access all of their favorite content from one place. Discord offers a unique experience and multiple features that allow creators to customize their communities and strengthen their brands."

To learn about the AE.360.DDM suite of services, go to ae360ddm.com.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc. is a technology company providing social media marketing, management, and content delivery across Discord, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and other social media platforms. Asset Entities is believed to be the first publicly-traded company based on the Discord platform, where it hosts some of Discord’s largest social community-based education and entertainment servers.

The company’s AE.360.DDM suite of services is believed to be the first of its kind for the Design, Development and Management of Discord community servers. Asset Entities’ initial AE.360.DDM customers have included businesses and celebrities.

The company’s Social Influencer Network (SiN) service offers white-label marketing, content creation, content management, TikTok promotions, and TikTok consulting to clients in all industries and markets. The company’s SiN influencers can increase the social media reach of client Discord servers and drives traffic to their businesses.

Learn more at assetentities.com, and follow the company on Twitter at $ASST and @assetentities.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, representatives of the Company may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which are derived from the information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company’s future performance, including its financial performance and projections, growth in revenue and earnings, and business prospects and opportunities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by those statement that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: (i) the Company’s limited operating history; (ii) the Company’s ability to introduce new products and services; (iii) market acceptance of the Company’s offerings; (iv) competition from existing online offerings or new offerings that may emerge; (v) regulatory and compliance requirements relating to the Company’s products, services and industry; (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s operations and financial condition; and (vii) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties that are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These and other factors may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

Company Contacts:

Arshia Sarkhani, President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Gaubert, Executive Chairman

Asset Entities Inc.

Tel +1 (214) 459-3117

Email Contact

Investor Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Lisa Gray, Vice President

One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor

New York, NY 10020

Office: (646) 893-5835 x1

Email: info@skylineccg.com

1 https://www.statista.com/statistics/1367922/discord-registered-users-worldwide/

2 https://www.statista.com/statistics/1349341/discord-messages-sent-per-day/

3 https://www.cnbc.com/2022/05/17/discord-disruptor-50.html