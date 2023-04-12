GREYSTONE LOGISTICS, INC. - CEO INTERVIEWED BY PLANET MICROCAP

Tulsa, OK, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (OTCQB:GLGI). Tulsa-based Greystone Logistics, Inc. CEO Warren Kruger sits down with Robert Kraft of Planet MicroCap for an interview about the history and future of Greystone Logistics Inc. Links Below:

Greystone Logistics, Inc. is a world leader in the manufacturing, leasing, and sale of high-quality recycled plastic pallets. The company's patented pallets have unique design features that make them stronger, more durable, and easier to handle than traditional wood pallets. Greystone's pallets are made from recycled plastic and can be reused multiple times, making them an eco-friendly alternative to wood pallets.



For more information about Greystone Logistics, Inc. and its recycled plastic pallets, visit www.greystonelogistics.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Brendan Hopkins 407-645-5295 investorrelations@greystonelogistics.com