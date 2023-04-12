Flat Steel Market to Reach USD 830.62 Billion by 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global flat steel market size was gauged at USD 504.46 billion in 2021 in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 526.89 billion in 2022 to USD 830.62 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the 2022-2030 period.

Flat steel is known for its ability to raise the toughness, reliability, and quality of end products. It improves the performance of the end product and increases its shelf life and yield. These features of flat steel boost its demand in the construction and automotive sectors. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Flat Steel Market, 2022-2030.”

List of Key Players Profiled in the Flat Steel Market Report:

ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg)

NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION (Japan)

Ezz Steel (Egypt)

Tata Steel (India)

HBIS Group (China)

Voestalpine Group (Austria)

ThyssenKrupp Steel Europe (Germany)

Metals USA (U.S.)

POSCO (South Korea)

Yieh Corp. (Taiwan)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast CAGR 5.9% 2030 Value Projection USD 830.62 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 526.89 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 300 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Thickness

By Type

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Flat Steel Market Growth Drivers 0.5 mm to Lead as it Provides Optimum Performance Increasing Demand from Various End-use Industries to Propel the Product Demand

Segments

Hot Rolled Coil (HRC) Segment to Dominate Backed by Increasing Application

According to type, the market is divided into Hot Rolled Coil (HRC), Cold Rolled Coil (CRC), sheets, and others. Among these, the Hot Rolled Coil (HRC) segment captured a significant share of the market due to its surging demand from agriculture equipment, construction, pipe-making, and machinery sectors. Additionally, increasing preference for hot rolled coils in areas, which do not need shape changes will elevate segment expansion.

Construction Segment to Lead Stoked by Growing Flat Steel Utilization

As per application, the market is split into construction, automotive & transportation, mechanical equipment, and others. Among these, the construction segment held the largest flat steel market share in 2021, owing to growing product usage due to its optimal cost, safety, and lightweight nature. The adoption of modern techniques for faster project execution will escalate the demand for the product in the construction sector further.

Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

COVID-19 Impacts:

Supply Chain Disturbances Hampered the Market Expansion

The spread of COVID-19 worldwide urged governments to implement stringent lockdowns and social distancing norms. A shortage of raw materials, limited availability of skilled professionals, and supply chain disruptions due to the closure of manufacturing facilities hindered steel production. Additionally, mining activities were halted amid the pandemic which affected the availability of scrap iron and iron ore negatively. Additionally, automotive manufacturers reduced production which, in turn, affected the demand for vehicles.

Report Coverage:

The report sheds light on drivers and challenges shaping market trends in the forthcoming years. The market is studied exhaustively by dividing it into segments and regions. Statistical data such as growth rate, valuation, and the market share held by each segment and region are covered as well. The document enlists key players and provides valuable insights into the latest developments undertaken by each player such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations.

Drivers and Restraints:

Expansion of the Construction Industry to Facilitate Market Proliferation

The increasing population, urbanization, and the growing trend of owning multiple homes are the factors propelling the construction sector. This industry uses flat steel in making construction frames for sheds, staircases, roofing, or in structural support. The increasing affluence of the middle class and growing renovation, redevelopment of old houses, and rising number of infrastructure development projects by governments will boost the product demand, thus aiding market growth in the coming years.

On the other hand, fluctuation in prices of raw materials such as iron, coal, and scrap steel will hinder the global flat steel market growth over the forecast timeframe.

Regional Insights:

Technological Advancements to Escalate Market Augmentation in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2021 recording a valuation of USD 255.81 billion in 2021. Growing technological advancements in the domain and rapid industrialization have contributed to market growth in this region. Growing research & development activities, expanding construction sector, and the rising production of steel in China are the key contributors to market proliferation in Asia Pacific.

The Europe market is projected to showcase lucrative growth trends over the analysis timeframe due to the expansion of the automotive industry and technological advancements in the region. These factors boost the adoption of HRC and steel sheets in Europe.

North America is slated to grow substantially in the coming years due to increasing demand for CRC in engineering and electronic applications owing to its greater strength and temperature-resistant characteristics.

Competitive Landscape:

Product Launches by Leading Players to Facilitate Market Progression

Industry leaders often make tactical decisions such as collaborations, partnerships, and the launch of innovative products, and technologies to meet rising consumer demand and generate higher revenues. For example, in March 2021, ArcelorMittal unveiled XCarb, an initiative to reduce CO2 emissions during steel manufacturing while focusing on achieving demonstrable progress toward carbon-neutral steel. The company also invested in a broad range of initiatives to reduce carbon emissions from the blast furnace.

Key Industry Development:

August 2021: Nippon Steel Corporation announced the launch of ZEXEED, a new high corrosion-resistant coated steel. This new product has two times higher resistance in flat areas than conventional high corrosion-resistant steel and approximately 10x higher resistance than hot-dip galvanized (GI) steel.

