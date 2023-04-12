Emission Control Catalysts is estimated to be US$ 94.2 billion by 2032; Rising Industrialization to Fuel Market Growth- By PMI

covina, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emission Control Catalysts are used to breakdown toxic gases and pollutants from various industries to discharge minimum harmful gases in environment. Use of catalysts are beneficial for reducing pollutant gases. Catalysts play an important role in breakdown of toxic gases as they speed up chemical reaction and lowers the temperature needed to start without it being consumed during the reaction.

Attribute of catalysts such as low maintenance, inconsiderable opposing effect towards fuel and engines has driven the target market growth. Rising environmental concern in reducing carbon footprint has further enhanced the target market growth. Furthermore, rising automotive industries and rapidly growing economic status is expected to boost the demand for Emission Control Catalysts market growth.

The report “Emission Control Catalysts Market, By Type (Platinum, Palladium, Rhodium, and Others), By Catalytic Converter (Three-way, Four-way, Lean NOx Trap, Diesel Oxidation Catalysts, Selective Catalytic Reduction), By Application (Mobile Sources (Off Road, On Road), Stationary Sources) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Highlights:

In September 2020, Heraeus launched new efficient and cost-effective catalysts for PEM electrolysis which contains about 50% to 90% less iridium than conventional products with three times higher catalyst performance. This cost savings will make green hydrogen affordable for successful conversion to sustainable energy sources.

In February 2020, Topsoe launched new steam reforming catalyst “TITAN” series which offers longer catalyst lifespan with improved performance, reduction in energy consumption, lowering operating costs and increased profit margin.

Before purchasing this report, request a sample or make an inquiry by clicking the following link: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/5076

Analyst View:

The key factor driving the growth of the Emission Control Catalysts is rising industrialization. Strict government rules and regulations in reduction of carbon footprint has further facilitated the target market growth. Expansion of industries, growing power generation plants and new product launch is expected to fruitful the demand for Emission Control Catalysts market growth in coming years. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.





Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on

“Emission Control Catalysts Market, By Type (Platinum, Palladium, Rhodium, and Others), By Catalytic Converter (Three-way, Four-way, Lean NOx Trap, Diesel Oxidation Catalysts, Selective Catalytic Reduction), By Application (Mobile Sources (Off Road, On Road), Stationary Sources) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Download free sample PDF: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/5076

Key Market Insights from the report:

Emission Control Catalysts accounted for US$ 45.8 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 94.2 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.0%. The Emission Control Catalysts is segmented based on Type, Catalytic Converter, Application and Region.

Based on Type, Emission Control Catalysts is segmented into Platinum, Palladium, Rhodium, and Others (Vanadium, Ruthenium and Irirdium)

Based on Catalytic Converter, Emission Control Catalysts is segmented into Three-way, Four-way, Lean NOx Trap, Diesel Oxidation Catalysts, Selective Catalytic Reduction.

Based on Application, Emission Control Catalysts is segmented into Mobile Sources (Off Road, On Road), Stationary Sources.

By Region, the Emission Control Catalysts is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Emission Control Catalysts Market:

The prominent players operating in the Emission Control Catalysts includes

BASF SE

Clariant

Umicore SA

Evonik Industries AG

Johnson Matthey

Corning Inc.

Solvay S.A., Heraeus

Aristo Intelligent Catalyst Technology

Holdor Topsoe.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Related report:-

Automotive Composites Market , By Fiber (Carbon, Glass, and Natural), By Resin Type (Thermoplastics (PP, PA, HPP, and Others) and Thermoset (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyester, Vinyl Ester, and Phenolic)), By Applications (Body Components, Interior Components, Engine & Drive train Components, and Other Components), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029 Automotive Interior Ambient Lighting Market , By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Electric Vehicle), By Application (Dashboard, Doors, Footwell, Center Console, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa) - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029 Automotive Switch Market , By Type (Button Type and Touch Type), By Application (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Scope of the report:-

Emission Control Catalysts Market, By Type Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Platinum Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Palladium Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Rhodium Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others (Vanadium, Ruthenium and Irirdium) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

