Global Clinical Communication Software Market Report 2023: Growing Frequency of Routine Check-Ups Such as Glucose Level, Blood Pressure, and Skin Temperature Fuel Sector

The Global Clinical Communication Software Market is estimated to be USD 2.7 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6.15 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 17.90%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Improved Diagnosis and Treatment with Clinical Outcome for Patients by the Access to Specialists

Increasing use of Patient-Centred Interviewing, Caring Communication Skills, and Shared Decision-Making Improves Patient-Physician Communication

Growing Frequency of Routine Check-Ups Such as Glucose Level, Blood Pressure, and Skin Temperature

Restraints

Rising Security of Patient Data

Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of Intelligent Clinical Communication Software

Growing Collaboration with Telehealth Technologies

Challenges

Increasing Data Extraction and Analysis of Data for Each Study

Market Segmentations



The Global Clinical Communication Software Market is segmented based on Component, Deployment, End-User, and Geography.

By Component, the market is classified into Clinical Alerting & Notification and Physician & Nurse Scheduling Systems.

By Deployment, the market is classified into On-Cloud and On-Premises.

By End-User, the market is classified into Healthcare Patients, Healthcare Payers, and Healthcare Providers.

By Geography, the market is classified into the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Clinical Communication Software Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as the Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development, and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Clinical Communication Software Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Clinical Communication Software Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $6.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis



6 Global Clinical Communication Software Market, By Component



7 Global Clinical Communication Software Market, By Deployment



8 Global Clinical Communication Software Market, By End- User



9 Americas' Clinical Communication Software Market



10 Europe's Clinical Communication Software Market



11 Middle East and Africa's Clinical Communication Software Market



12 APAC's Clinical Communication Software Market



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



15 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

AGINITY Global, Inc.

Ascom Holding Ag

Ashfield Healthcare Communication

Avaya, Inc.

Cerner Corp.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Everbridge, Inc.

Halo Health Systems

Imprivata, Inc.

Intelligent Business Communication

Jive Software, Inc.

MEDHOST

NEC Corp.

PatientSafe Solutions, Inc.

PerfectServe, Inc.

RelayHealth Corp.

TigerConnect, Inc.

Uniphy Health Systems LLC

Voalte Messenger, Inc.

Vocera Communications, Inc.

