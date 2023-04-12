Global Clinical Trials Market Report 2023: Globalized Drug Development Activities Bolsters Growth

Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clinical Trials Market (2023-2028) by Study Phases, Study Designs, Indication of Disease and Geography, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Clinical Trials Market is estimated to be USD 3.07 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.56 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.20%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Globalizing Drug Development Activities

Rise In R&D Investments to Develop New Healthcare Products

High Disease Prevalence in Emerging Countries

Restraints

Longer Approval Time

Lack of Skilled Workforce in Clinical Research

Opportunities

Leveraging Online Resources to Increase Patient Recruitment Rates in Clinical Trials

Increasing Partnerships Between the Pharma Bio-Tech Companies and Clinical Research Organizations

Challenges

Shortage of Skilled Professionals for Clinical Trials

Requirement of Unique Analytical Testing Approaches for Innovative Drug Molecules

Market Segmentations



The Global Clinical Trials Market is segmented based on Study Phases, Study Designs, Indications, and Geography.

By Study Phases, the market is classified into Phase I Trials, Phase II Trials, Phase III Trials, and Phase IV.

By Study Designs, the market is classified into Interventional Trials and Expanded Access Trials.

By Indications, the market is classified into Autoimmune/Inflammation, Pain Management, Oncology, CNS Condition, Diabetes, Obesity, Cardiovascular, and Others.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Clinical Trials Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Clinical Trials Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Clinical Trials Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Clinical Trials Market, By Study Phases



7 Global Clinical Trials Market, By Study Designs



8 Global Clinical Trials Market, By Indications



9 Americas' Clinical Trials Market



10 Europe's Clinical Trials Market



11 Middle East and Africa's Clinical Trials Market



12 APAC's Clinical Trials Market



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



15 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Aaipharma Services Corp.

Accell Clinical Research LLC

Aptiv Solutions

Chiltern International Ltd.

Congenix

Covance, Inc.

Ecron Acunova Ltd.

Eurotrials

ICON PLC

Inc Research LLC

IQVIA

Medpace, Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Parexel International Corp.

Pfizer, Inc.

Pharmaceutical Product Development, Inc.

Pharmanet Development Group

PRA International

Quintiles Transnational Corp

SGS SA

Siro Clinpharm Pvt. Ltd.

TCG Lifesciences Ltd.

Theorem Clinical Research

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nh1i9t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment