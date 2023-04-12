Meningitis Diagnostic Testing Market Size [2023-2030] | Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast Analysis

Pune, India, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The World Health Organization (WHO) has underscored HIV as one of the major causes of meningitis. As per a study conducted in 2017, approximately 36.7 million people around the world were affected by HIV. High incidence of such infectious diseases is projected to bolster the global meningitis diagnostic testing market sales in the coming years. According to Fortune Business Insights, in an upcoming report, titled, “ Meningitis Diagnostic Testing Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Test Type (Latex Agglutination Test, PCR Assay, Lateral Flow Assay Test, Others), By Causative Agents (Bacteria, Virus, Fungi, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, Academic and Research Institutes) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” the rising incidence of meningitis and increasing number of diagnostic centers are expected to boost the global meningitis diagnostic testing market growth in the coming years. Additionally, increasing government participation in controlling the outbreaks of meningitis as well as a rise in the demand for immediate diagnosis systems are likely to contribute to the growth of the global market.





The report offers key statistics on the market status of the global meningitis diagnostic testing manufacturers and it is a significant source of direction and guidance for individuals and organizations interested in the industry. The report further provides a basic synopsis of the market, including manufacturing technology, applications, and work mechanism.

The diagnosis of meningitis are performed using either rapid latex agglutination test or by using highly advanced equipment for PCR, immunoassays, and others. The global is estimated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to factors such as high prevalence of meningitis, rise in demand for rapid diagnosis by using innovative technologies, increase in number of diagnostic centers and active government support to control meningitis disease outbreaks.

Key Insights :

Epidemiology of Meningitis, by Key Regions/Countries

Prevalence of Meningitis, by Key Regions/Countries 2018

Comparative Overview of Key Test Available for Meningitis Diagnosis

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Ongoing Developments in Healthcare Infrastructure to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

The global meningitis diagnostic testing market is geographically divided into Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. Amongst these, North America and Europe had acquired the largest global meningitis diagnostic testing market share in 2018. Asia Pacific is anticipated to showcase rapid growth in the coming years owing to the developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging nations and rising awareness programs. In the Middle East and Africa, the market is projected to exhibit growth backed by the outburst of meningitis in the Sub-Saharan region. Latin America will also exhibit growth owing to the increasing prevalence of the disease during the forecast period.





Siemens and the University of Liverpool Engage in Strategic Acquisitions and Test Launches

Fortune Business Insights listed out three of the key industry developments that have recently occurred in the global meningitis diagnostic testing market. They are as follows:

Siemens Healthineers, a leading healthcare company, based in Germany, announced that it finally acquired Fast Track Diagnostics (FTD) in January 2018. The acquisition would aid Siemens in underscoring the company’s commitment to its designated growth area and in expanding its molecular diagnostics portfolio. FTD developed a wide range of syndromic panels and CE-marked1 infectious disease detection tests. It would also support Siemens in serving a bigger consumer base.

In March 2018, Fast Track Diagnostics and the University of Liverpool announced that they partnered up to create a commercial blood test to enhance the management and diagnosis of meningitis in patients. The university received around USD 2.2 million from UL's industrial partner Fast Track Diagnostics and UK's Medical Research Council for the same. A team of researchers from the university declared that they have successfully developed a laboratory test to help patients measure their body’s response to a blood infection. The test can also differentiate between viral and bacterial meningitis without a lumbar puncture.





Fortune Business Insights has listed some of the prominent market players operating in the global meningitis diagnostic testing market. They are:

Seegene Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

IMMY

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

BioFire Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Luminex Corporation

Other key market players

Meningitis Diagnostic Testing Market Industry Development :

In 2017, researchers at Queen’s University in partnership with the Belfast Trust developed a diagnostic test, known as LAMP (Loop Mediated Isothermal Amplification), which is capable to diagnose meningitis disease within an hour.

Segmentation Of Meningitis Diagnostic Testing Market :

By Test Type

Others

By Causative Agents

Fungi

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centres

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





