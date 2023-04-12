Chemical Vapor Deposition Global Market Report 2023: Growth in Solar and Photovoltaic Cells Drives $40 Billion Industry

Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Category (CVD Equipment), By Application (Semiconductor & Microelectronics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global chemical vapor deposition market is expected to reach USD 40,731.24 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period.

Growth in solar and photovoltaic cells across the world is one of the major drivers of the chemical vapor deposition (CVD) market over the forecast period.



Renewable energy sources, especially, solar cells have been witnessing promising growth and expected to have strong potential over the forecast period. Rising depletion of conventional energy sources and increasing greenhouse gas emission is driving the demand for solar and photovoltaic cells which is expected to boost the CVD market growth.



Additionally, CVD is also used for the manufacturing of the medical devices such as implants which deposits thin film of materials having anticorrosion properties. Rising healthcare spending and advancement in medical device technology is anticipated to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.



Moreover, rising consumer spending on the electronic devices and products is creating surge in the demand for semiconductors and microelectronics. Semiconductor production is expected to witness strong demand over the forecast period, which is anticipated to drive the growth of the chemical vapor deposition market.



Companies in the industry are focusing on merger and acquisition, joint venture, product launch, and geographical expansion in order to increase market penetration. For instance, ASM International NV launched new 300 mm vertical batch for LPCVD and ALD in July 2022. The new system will provide advanced facility for memory and logic/foundry applications.



Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Report Highlights

The CVD equipment segment led the market with a revenue share of 65.6% in 2022. The higher demand and significant revenue generation from the segment is attributable for higher market share

The semiconductor and microelectronics application segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 60.3% in 2022. The high market share attributed to the higher demand of CVD in fabrication of chips and semiconductors

Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for revenue share of 51.8% in 2022. High demand from countries such as China and Japan for semiconductor fabrication is attributable for high regional share

North America is expected to witness a promising CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period. Growing domestic manufacturing and rising investment in industrial development is anticipated to drive the growth

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 152 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $20640.09 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $40731.24 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4. Chemical Vapor Deposition Market: Category Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Chemical Vapor Deposition Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6. Chemical Vapor Deposition Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Chemical Vapor Deposition Market - Competitive Analysis

Chapter 8. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

CVD Equipment Corporation

Tokyo Electron Limited

IHI Corporation

Veeco Instruments Inc.

ASM International NV

Plasma Therm LLC

Applied Materials Inc.

Oerlikon Group

Voestalpine AG

ULVAC Inc.

Aixtron SE

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kacqhf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment