Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Honeywell, Lakeland, Dupont, 3M, Ansell, FallTech & More

Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Hand Protection, Eye Protection), By End-use (Construction, Manufacturing), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global personal protective equipment market size is expected to reach USD 131.18 billion billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.7%. The global personal protective equipment market is significantly driven by increasing spending on worker safety and protective products coupled with rising awareness about the stringent safety rules and regulations.



The COVID-19 outbreak had a positive impact on the growth of the personal protective equipment market. The market was is significantly attributed to the high demand for protective equipment to protect against COVID-19 infection in 2020. Over the forecast period, market growth is expected to witness steady growth attributed to the increasing use in various industries.



The increasing awareness among industry participants regarding the importance of worker safety and security at workplaces on account of the stringent regulations and high costs associated with workplace hazards is anticipated to drive market growth. Particularly, rising awareness and new rules and regulations in Asia Pacific are likely to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.



The increasing rate of fatalities at the workplace has imposed workers to use personal protective equipment to ensure the safety of the individuals. Furthermore, the increasing number of the blue-collar workforce across numerous R&D establishments and production factories is expected to fuel PPE demand over the forecast period.



Government regulations compel the use of protective equipment for workers in end-use industries such as oil and gas, mining, and construction. Work safety regulations play a major role in driving the personal protective equipment market. Mandated policies by agencies for companies to maintain worker safety in industries are anticipated to drive demand for personal protective equipment.



Companies such as DuPont and 3M are undertaking expansion strategies to strengthen their product portfolio and market share. In May 2022, 3M announced expanding production for personal protective equipment such as respiratory and hearing protection products. This expansion will allow 3M to increase investment to meet the unmatched demand for PPE.



Personal Protective Equipment Market Report Highlights

The head protection equipment is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.6% on account of increasing demand in industries such as construction, manufacturing, oil & gas, mining, etc. to protect from head injuries

Europe accounted for the largest revenue share of 30.8% in the global market in 2022 owing to the developed industrial platform along with extensive adoption of products in the various sectors.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate in the market at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period owing to significant economic development and industrialization across the region.

Key players actively focus on product innovation, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions. Innovations in design, materials, and manufacturing processes that increase the quality of the product, led to an increase in demand for PPE.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 152 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $78.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $131.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Personal Protective Equipment Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Personal Protective Equipment Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Personal Protective Equipment Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Head Protection

5.3. Eye Protection

5.4. Face Protection

5.5. Hearing Protection

5.6. Protective Clothing

5.7. Respiratory Protection

5.8. Protective Footwear

5.9. Fall Protection

5.10. Hand Protection

5.11. Others



Chapter 6. Personal Protective Equipment Market: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Personal Protective Equipment Market: End-use Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Construction

6.3. Manufacturing

6.4. Oil & Gas

6.5. Chemicals

6.6. Food

6.7. Pharmaceuticals

6.8. Healthcare

6.9. Transportation

6.10. Mining

6.11. Others



Chapter 7. Personal Protective Equipment Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Personal Protective Equipment Market - Competitive Analysis



Chapter 9. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Honeywell International Inc

Lakeland Industries, Inc.

DuPont

3M

Ansell Ltd.

Avon Rubber plc

COFRA S.r.l.

FallTech

Alpha Pro Tech Limited

Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company

Lindstrom Group

Mallcom (India) Ltd.

Radian

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bagueq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment