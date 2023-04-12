Holographic Display Market to Cross US$ 13.0 billion Revenues between 2023 and 2032 - Persistence Market Research

New York, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By 2032, it is expected that the size of the global Holographic Display Market would be US$ 13.0 billion. A significant CAGR of 21.4% is predicted between 2022 and 2032. In 2022, the market's valuation surpassed US$ 1.9 billion.



The primary application of holograms is in business, particularly in the newly burgeoning field of targeted marketing. By positioning themselves to connect in a more individualized way, it enables businesses to communicate and expand their consumer base.

The market for holographic displays is anticipated to broaden quickly by 2032 as a result of several product applications in the automotive, medical imaging, and healthcare research sectors. The media, automobile, and healthcare industries are principally responsible for driving holographic display demand. Nonetheless, its application in the media, academic, domestic, and defense industries is anticipated to propel the market.

Holographic displays are used in billboards, kiosks, point-of-sale devices, digital signage, venues, and events. The widespread use of these applications with holographic screens might greatly accelerate market expansion.

Big and emerging organizations have opted for cutting-edge online sign boards with machine learning and artificial intelligence to maximize the value of client data. For instance, the retail sector has made extensive use of digital advertising tools.

Technological advancements have had a huge impact on new solutions that are currently on the market. Thanks to the utilization of 3D holographic displays, it is now possible to develop an original visual interaction that utilizes neuromarketing. The apparent holograms are constructed with the capacity to capture attention in any crowded environment, whether it be a shop, an exhibition, or a public area.

The expanding industry of proximity marketing is another trend that is encouraging the use of holograms in this space. By positioning themselves to attract their clients with a more specialized approach, businesses might connect with and grow their clientele.

One illustration of this is the collaboration between ARHT and the Canadian retailer Harry Rosen to display ‘Vincent.’ That is the first ever person hologram in the store. Vincent has the capacity to count, confirm, and assess a group of individuals in order to ascertain their level of participation and present suitable value offers.

Key Takeaways from Holographic Display Market Study

The global holographic display market showcased an astonishing CAGR of 28.7% in the historical period from 2017 to 2021.

in the historical period from 2017 to 2021. The USA holographic display market size is expected to be worth US$ 4.2 billion by 2032.

by 2032. The United Kingdom holographic display market witnessed growth at a CAGR of 27.3% from 2017 to 2021.

from 2017 to 2021. China holographic display market is anticipated to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 1.0 billion in the next ten years.

in the next ten years. Based on technology, the electro holographic segment is predicted to expand to around 21.2% CAGR by the end of 2032.

“In recent years, the healthcare industry has been in the forefront of adopting holographic display technologies. Prevalence of chronic illnesses and easy accessibility to healthcare facilities are both factors contributing to increasing demand for holographic screens in endoscopy, X-rays, and other medical equipment.” – Says a lead analyst.

Competitive Landscape: Holographic Display Market

Leading holographic display producers are developing new offices and distribution channels, forming partnerships, and entering new markets & regions. To make it simpler for users to create & show holographic material, they are developing software and new platforms such as holographic content management systems.

A few businesses are investing in research & development projects to enhance the features and quality of their holographic displays, including raising the resolution and adding more interactive elements. In order to make sure that their customers are happy with their products and willing to refer them to others, they are also offering exceptional customer service and support.

For instance,

In August 2023, the revolutionary HOLOSCOPETM-in Holographic System from RealView Imaging Ltd. received FDA clearance. The system was created and customized to meet the unique requirements of doctors and interventionists. It is the only commercial device that uses true interference-based volumetric holography. It is built on the company's unique digital light shaping technology.

Persistence Market Research (PMR), in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the holographic display market, presenting historical market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in the holographic display market in terms of

Component (light modular, scanner, lens, digital micrometer, monitor),

(light modular, scanner, lens, digital micrometer, monitor), End use (camera, digital signage, medical imaging, CT & MRI, UT, smart TV, laptops),

(camera, digital signage, medical imaging, CT & MRI, UT, smart TV, laptops), Technology (electro-holographic, touchable, laser, piston),

(electro-holographic, touchable, laser, piston), Dimension (2D, 3D, 4D),

(2D, 3D, 4D), Industrial vertical (consumer electronics, retail, medical, industrial, defense), and region.

