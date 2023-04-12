Spear Marketing Group and Rev Announce Strategic Alliance to Fuel Revenue Growth for B2B Companies

Walnut Creek, California, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spear Marketing Group, a leading B2B demand generation agency, announced a strategic alliance with Rev, the AI-powered Sales Development Platform that helps B2B companies find their next best customers.

Spear said it plans to use the Rev platform to enhance its existing demand gen practice, help B2B clients gain insight into their best customers, and then leverage those insights to inform messaging, content, media strategy, and account targeting.

“We see Rev as a vital tool in helping us better understand the key characteristics of our clients’ best customers, and then use that intelligence to generate best-fit leads,” commented Howard J. Sewell, Spear’s President. “We plan to use Rev as a standard and integral part of the way we engage with clients. With Rev, we can develop and execute smarter, more engaging campaigns that resonate with the companies most likely to convert.”

Rev’s Sales Development Platform is the only prospecting solution on the market that leverages artificial intelligence to understand the hidden characteristics of a company's best customers and identify other accounts that share those same traits. Using exegraphics- key data points that convey how a company executes its mission- Rev helps customers identify accounts that have specific attributes or behaviors that signal a prospect should be a high-priority target.

“Spear has a well-deserved reputation as a cutting-edge B2B agency, and we’re thrilled to welcome them as a strategic partner,” said Jonathan Spier, Rev CEO. “Rev’s technology leverages the power of AI to fuel revenue growth, streamlining the process of identifying and prioritizing high-fit prospects. We look forward to helping Spear’s blue-chip clients target the right accounts, generate better leads, and increase demand generation ROI.”

About Spear Marketing Group

Spear Marketing Group is a full-service B2B demand generation agency helping B2B companies generate, nurture, and convert sales leads to revenue. The firm’s unique, holistic approach to demand generation blends strategic expertise, creative flair, and a deep understanding of marketing technology to drive measurable results across every stage of the buyer journey. In 2023, it was named one of the top 200 agencies in the US by Chief Marketer Magazine for the sixth year in a row. For more information, visit www.spearmarketing.com.

About Rev

Rev powers sales, RevOps and marketing teams to discover fresh prospects most likely to become their next best customers. Rev’s AI-based Sales Development Platform (SDP) helps B2B companies identify relevant prospects in less time, improve lead quality throughout the pipeline and drive consistent revenue growth. Honored as a 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award winner and one of Inc’s Best Workplaces, Rev helps companies quickly identify and prioritize high-fit prospects. The world’s best B2B sales and marketing organizations, including Zendesk, Oracle, and 7 of the top 10 cloud software companies, use Rev to focus time and effort above the funnel. For more information, visit getrev.ai.