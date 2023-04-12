Morana Bakula Named President of Bond

TORONTO, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bond, a leading customer experience, loyalty, and growth firm announces the appointment of Morana Bakula to President, effective immediately. The move reflects the firm’s growth in expanded capabilities for clients as well as new global offices and acquisitions. Bakula, most recently Executive Vice President of Strategy & Solutions at Bond, is the first woman to hold the senior post.

“Morana is a key architect of our ability to deliver exceptional experiences across ‘both sides of the counter’ for clients, driving their growth as a trusted advisor,” said Bob Macdonald, CEO of Bond. “Her leadership style is respected by clients, partners and, most importantly, our talent at all levels. Having a president who is on the leading edge of solutions while being deeply immersed with our teams will profoundly influence our ability to continue to scale with excellence.”

Bakula’s role will include management of day-to-day operations, offering evolution and client solutions delivery, and will build current and future leaders. She continues to report to Macdonald.

“At Bond, we are driven by the belief that being a force for growth is a force for good,” said Bakula. “We are all passionate about deepening relationships between our clients, their employees, and their customers so that everyone experiences growth. I am honored to work with extraordinary teams across strategy, marketing, and technology, combining data science, human-centered design, and loyalty mechanics to provide our clients with modern brand experiences that make a positive impact on the people they serve in every interaction.”

Bakula joined Bond in 2012 as a strategist in the Customer Experience team and eventually led the company’s advisory practice and the evolution of service offerings. Her contributions have helped deliver growth for global clients as diverse as Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Ford Motor Company, and Melia Hotels International. In 2022, she was recognized as a “Top 30 Under 40 Loyalty Royalty” by Loyalty Magazine and serves on the Board of Directors of Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care in Ontario. Prior to Bond, Bakula held progressive roles at State Farm, Fifth P Solutions, and KPMG. A working mother and a first-generation immigrant, Bakula represents a changing demographic of leadership in the global marketing and business services sectors.

About Bond

Bond generates growth for clients by creating enduring relationships between people and brands based on intelligent connections and engaging experiences. Guided by insights from advanced research and practical commercial application through the Bond Behavioral Institute and enabled by technology through its proprietary cloud Synapze platform, Bond serves clients globally with customer experience and loyalty solutions—enabling brands, customers, employees, partners, and the communities they serve to experience the benefits of growth. Headquartered in Toronto, Bond is management-owned with more than 800 people and eight offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit us at bondbl.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

