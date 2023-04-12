Global Vutrisiran Market is set to surpass a revenue of US$ 2 Billion by 2033, expanding at a 12% CAGR during the forecast period | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the forecast period 2023 to 2033, the Vutrisiran Market is expected to grow at a value of 12% CAGR, according to Future Market Insights. By the year 2033, the global market for Vutrisiran is expected to rise up to a market valuation of US$ 2087 Million. The growth of the market can be attributed to Vutrisiran offering hope and a new treatment option for patients with hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (hATTR).



the launch of Vutrisiran, patients with hATTR have a new, promising treatment option that addresses the underlying cause of the disease. Vutrisiran is a small interfering RNA (siRNA) molecule that works by inhibiting the production of abnormal TTR protein, which is responsible for the buildup of amyloid deposits. By reducing the production of abnormal TTR, Vutrisiran slows down the progression of the disease and improves the quality of life for patients.

The launch of Vutrisiran is a significant milestone in the field of hATTR treatment. The medication has shown promising results in clinical trials, demonstrating its safety and efficacy in reducing TTR protein levels and improving clinical outcomes in patients. In a Phase III clinical trial, Vutrisiran was found to reduce TTR protein levels by 85% on average, and nearly all patients experienced a significant improvement in their neurological symptoms.

The launch of Vutrisiran is a game-changer for the hATTR market, as it offers a new and effective treatment option for patients with this devastating disease. The medication has the potential to improve the lives of thousands of individuals living with hATTR and their families by slowing down the progression of the disease and improving clinical outcomes.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global Vutrisiran market is expected to grow with a 12% CAGR during 2023 to 2033.

Hospital pharmacies are expected to hold 46% of the market share in 2023 for Vutrisiran market.

North America is expected to possess 45% market share for Vutrisiran market in 2023.

Europe vutrisiran market size is expected to possess 41% market share in 2023.

“The safety and efficacy of Vutrisiran have been demonstrated in clinical trials. Owing to this, key players are investing in the development of vutrisiran,” states an FMI analyst

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the vutrisiran market are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Orphalan, AstraZeneca, Vivet Therapeutics, Pfizer, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Noblepharma Co., Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a strong pipeline of other RNAi-based therapies in development for a range of diseases. The success of Vutrisiran has helped to drive investor confidence in the company and increase funding for its other pipeline drugs, which could result in new treatment options for patients.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has established patient access programs to ensure that patients who need Vutrisiran have access to the drug. These programs provide financial assistance, support services, and other resources to help patients access and afford Vutrisiran.

Key Segments Profiled in the Vutrisiran Industry Survey

Drug Class:

Antisense Oligonucleotides

Nucleic Acids

Nucleotide

Nucleosides

Route of Administration:

Injectable

Parenteral

Subcutaneous



Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy



More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Vutrisiran market, presenting historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Drug Class (Antisense Oligonucleotides, Nucleic Acids, Nucleotide, Nucleosides) Route of Administration (Injectable, Parenteral, Subcutaneous) Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy) Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa)

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Vutrisiran Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

