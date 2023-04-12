Global Analytical Standards Market Projected to Reach US$ 2,837.1 Million by 2031 with a CAGR of 6.1%: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Astute Analytica, the global analytical standards market generated a revenue of US$ 1,620.4 million in 2022 and is estimated to record a revenue of US$ 2,837.1 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2023 to 2031.

The global analytical standards industry is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by factors such as increasing demand for high-quality analytical testing across various industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, food and beverage, environmental monitoring, and others.

The demand for analytical standards is rising significantly due to the increase in research and development activities, and the need for accurate and reliable analytical methods for regulatory compliance purposes. Moreover, the adoption of advanced technologies such as chromatography, mass spectrometry, and spectroscopy has increased the demand for analytical standards, as these technologies require high-quality and accurate calibration standards.

In addition, the expansion of the pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industries, particularly in emerging markets, is expected to drive the growth of the analytical standards market. As these industries continue to develop and expand, there will be an increasing need for analytical testing and validation, which in turn will fuel the demand for analytical standards.

However, the high cost of analytical standards may pose a challenge to the growth of the industry. Additionally, the lack of standardization in the analytical testing processes across different industries may hinder the growth of the market. Looking ahead, the analytical standards industry is expected to continue growing at a steady pace, with increasing demand from various industries and the adoption of advanced technologies. Moreover, the emergence of new applications and the development of new and innovative products are likely to further fuel the growth of the analytical standards market in the future.

Asia Pacific Set to Generate Over USD 549.1 Million in Revenue by 2031: Strong Manufacturing, Food Processing and Pharma Industries Driving Growth

The Asia Pacific region is projected to generate a revenue of USD 549.1 million by 2031, up from USD 280.2 million in 2022. This significant growth can be attributed to several factors, including the presence of strong manufacturing, food processing, and pharmaceutical industries.

The region boasts a robust manufacturing sector, with major global players operating in countries such as China, India, and Japan. In 2022, China alone accounted for 28.7% of the global manufacturing output. The increasing production output is a crucial factor driving demand for ancillary services and technologies, which contributes to overall regional revenue growth.

Food processing and pharmaceutical industries are also experiencing rapid expansion in the analytical standards market, with Asia Pacific holding a significant share. The number of companies present in these sectors is continuously growing, and their production outputs are increasing year-on-year. This growth can be attributed to the rising middle-class population, urbanization, and growing demand for processed foods and pharmaceuticals.

Government regulations in the Asia Pacific region play a critical role in facilitating this growth. Countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations are investing heavily in infrastructure development and implementing favorable policies to attract foreign investment. Additionally, governments are promoting local manufacturing and providing incentives to establish new businesses, fostering a conducive environment for these industries to thrive.

Material Testing Leads Global Analytical Standards Market—Bioanalytical Testing to Experience Steady Growth

The global market for analytical testing can be segmented by method into material testing dissolution, and bioanalytical testing.

In 2022, the material testing category had the largest market share, accounting for nearly 46.0% of the global market revenue. This category is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The increasing demand for material testing in various industries, including pharmaceuticals and food, is the key factor driving its growth. The material testing category encompasses various tests such as chemical analysis, physical testing, and mechanical testing, which are critical in determining the quality, safety, and performance of materials used in various industries.

On the other hand, the bioanalytical category is anticipated to reach a market revenue share of around 32.8% by 2031. The growth in this category can be attributed to the increasing demand for bioanalytical testing in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Bioanalytical testing is used to determine the concentration and distribution of drugs in biological fluids, which is critical in drug discovery and development processes.

Competitive Analysis of the Highly Fragmented Global Analytical Standards Market

The global market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various global, regional, country-level, and local players. The key companies in the market include Merck KGaA, Waters Corporation, Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer Inc., and LGC Standards, which hold a majority market share owing to their worldwide presence. These companies have established themselves as leading players in the market through their strong product portfolios, global distribution networks, and continuous innovation in the field of analytical standards.

One of the key strategies adopted by these companies is acquisitions and mergers with other key players in the market. For example, in 2020, Waters Corporation introduced a new family of premium sub-2-micron columns featuring MaxPeak High Performance Surface (HPS) technology. This new product launch is expected to enhance the company's position in the global analytical standards market.

In addition, laboratory expansion is another strategy adopted by key players to strengthen their market position. For instance, Merck KGaA announced the expansion of its Shanghai Innovation Center in China, which will focus on developing innovative solutions for the market.

Apart from the key players mentioned above, other significant companies operating in the global market include the US Pharmacopeial Convention, Restek Corporation, Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., Accustandard Inc., and Mallinckrodt. For example, in November 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. entered into a collaborative agreement with the Biopharmaceutical Analysis Training Laboratory (BATL) at Northeastern University to advance analytical capabilities and drive innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry.

Market Outlook and Opportunities in the Global Analytical Standards Market:

The global analytical standards market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by factors such as increasing demand for analytical testing services across various industries, stringent regulations for ensuring product quality and safety, and advancements in analytical techniques and instrumentation.

Potential Opportunities

This growth presents several opportunities for market players, including analytical standard manufacturers, testing laboratories, and other service providers. Manufacturers can capitalize on the growing demand for analytical standards by expanding their product portfolios and catering to the specific needs of various industries. Testing laboratories and service providers can leverage the increasing demand for analytical testing services by providing high-quality, reliable, and cost-effective testing solutions to their customers.

Most Potential Revenue Pockets

The most lucrative revenue pockets in the global analytical standards market are expected to be in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, given their significant investments in research and development, strict quality control requirements, and increasing regulatory scrutiny. The food and beverage industry is also expected to offer lucrative opportunities for players, given the growing demand for food safety testing and the need to comply with strict regulations.

Other key industries that are expected to drive demand for analytical standards market include environmental testing, clinical diagnostics, and forensic sciences. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to offer significant growth opportunities, driven by the increasing demand for analytical testing services in emerging economies such as China and India.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Merck KGaA

Chiron AS

LGC Standards

Waters Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Restek Corporation

SPEX Certi Prep

Accu Standard, Inc.

Mallinckrodt

US Pharmacopeial Convention

Cayman Chemical Company

RICCA Chemical Company

GFS Chemicals, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

