Blockchain Founders Capital Announces First Closing of Its €15M Micro Fund

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Founders Capital today announced the first closing of its €15 million micro venture capital fund focused on early-stage investments in the web3 space.

The fund will invest in over thirty companies with compelling Web3 use cases globally, with an initial focus on Europe and the United States.

Its scope will not focus on a particular industry but on use cases of blockchain technology that have the potential to change the dynamics of their sectors, such as the use of NFTs in the domain of digital property rights.

The first closing especially attracted interest from private investors, amongst them successful founders and experienced venture capital investors keen to back emerging micro-fund managers in the rapidly growing tech space of blockchain applications.

"We are deeply grateful for the trust our early investors have placed in us and want to express our heartfelt appreciation for their support," says Wolfgang Männel, Managing Partner of Blockchain Founders Capital.

Blockchain Founders Capital has already made six investments, amongst them The Last Gameboard, The Mirror, AdHash, and Proof, together with reputed international tech investors.

“When people hear Web3 or Crypto, most of them think immediately of Bitcoin,” says Wolfgang Männel. “But our focus is on solving real-life problems 10x better, faster, or cheaper using blockchain technology.”

“Our goal is simple: to identify and invest in the most promising Web3 startups and projects and to work closely with these companies to help them succeed. It will be critical to make the transition from Web2 to Web3 as easy as possible for users, creators, and aggregators.”

The team behind Blockchain Founders Capital, including Ben Horvath and Sagar Barvaliya, holds a strong track record of identifying and supporting early-stage web3 ventures, and the launch of this new fund represents a significant milestone in the firm's mission to support the growth of the web3 ecosystem.

About Blockchain Founders Capital

Blockchain Founders Capital is a venture capital micro fund investing in early-stage Web3 companies. We believe that blockchain technology will eventually be widely adopted by businesses, similar to how the Internet is now used in all industries.

For more information on the fund, please visit the website of Blockchain Founders Capital or get in touch with Wolfgang Männel (wolfgang@bfc.vc).