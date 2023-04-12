Corneal Implants Market to Record 5.3% CAGR From 2023 to 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Corneal Implants Market by Procedure Type (Penetrating Keratoplasty, Endothelial Keratoplasty and Others), by Disease Type (Keratoconus, Fuch’s Dystrophy, Infectious Keratitis and Others), by End Users (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Centers and Others: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031”. According to the report, the global corneal implants industry generated $1.2 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $2.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth



The major factor driving the growth of the corneal implant market is the increase in the prevalence of corneal disorders such as keratoconus, fuch’s dystrophy, keratitis, corneal scarring, corneal ulcers, and corneal edema. In addition, high growth potential in emerging markets and technological advancements in the field of the cornea is propelling the growth of the market. However, shortage of donor cornea is hampering the corneal implant market growth. On the contrary, the rise in the geriatric population as they are majorly susceptible to suffering from eye diseases are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the cornea implants market during the forecast period.

Request Sample PDF Brochure- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12289

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.2 billion Market Size in 2031 $2.1 billion CAGR 5.3% No. of Pages in Report 330 Segments covered Procedure type, Disease Type, End User, and Region. Drivers Rise in prevalence of the corneal disorder

High growth potential in emerging economies

Technological advancements in field of cornea Opportunities Increase in geriatric population Restraints Shortage of donor cornea

Impact of Covid-19 on the Corneal Implants Market-

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global lockdowns, the corneal implants market faced a downturn. Many hospitals and clinics had to postpone or cancel non-urgent procedures, including corneal transplantation, to conserve resources and reduce the risk of infection.

However, the demand for corneal implants is anticipated to grow in the post-pandemic as the healthcare sector has resumed its more usual level of activity.

Procure Complete Report (330 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures)

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/corneal-implants-market

The penetrating keratoplasty segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on procedure type, the penetrating keratoplasty segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global corneal implants market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. It is the widely used procedure for corneal transplantation as it has a high success rate and can provide long-term improvement in vision. However, the other segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031, as the lack of availability of human cornea donors has influenced the adoption of the artificial cornea, advances in the development of artificial cornea, and faster recovery.

The Fuch’s Dystrophy segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on disease type, the Fuchs Dystrophy segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global corneal implants market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is also expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031 owing to the high prevalence of disease and increase in the geriatric population as it is common in the elderly population.



For Purchase Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12289

The hospitals segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end users, the hospital's segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global corneal implants market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the availability of highly qualified healthcare practitioners and increase in health coverage for hospital-based healthcare services from several private & group insurance programs. However, the other segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to a rise in outpatient surgeries for corneal transplantation as it offers cost-effective benefits.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global corneal implants market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to a rise in technological advancements, higher healthcare spending and rise in prevalence of corneal disorders. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to surge in the improving healthcare infrastructure and increase in awareness about eye donation.

Leading Market Players: -

AUROLAB

AJL OPTHALMIC SA

CORNEAGEN

KERAMED INC

PRESBIA PLC

CORNEAT VISION

MEDIPHACOS

LINKOCARE LIFE SCIENCES AB

EYEYON MEDICAL

DIOPTEX

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global corneal implants market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry-

Pharmaceutical Suppositories Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Orthopedic Implants Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Potential Analysis of Human DNA Vaccines Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

3D Printed Drugs Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Wearable Injectors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Computed Tomography (CT) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Empty Capsules Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer a cost-effective, one-stop solutions for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published a few syndicated market studies in a similar area that might be of your interest. Below is the report title for your reference, considering the Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess the aftereffects of a pandemic on the short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences , Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms the utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high-quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.