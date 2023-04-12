UPAY Inc. Appoints Randall F. Greene as Director and Chief Operations Officer

DALLAS, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPAY Inc. (“UPAY” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: UPYY), a leading fintech company, is excited to announce the appointment of Randall F. Greene as Director and Chief Operations Officer. With his extensive experience in business development, banking and government entities, Randall F. Greene will bring valuable insights to UPAY's operations and play a critical role in enhancing the Company's growth and expanding its market share.



"We are thrilled to welcome Randall F. Greene to the UPAY team," said Jaco Folscher, CEO of UPAY Inc. "His extensive experience, combined with his strong leadership skills and his banking background, will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate in the fintech industry."

Randall Greene currently serves the Chief Executive Officer/ Director of A-Game Beverages, Inc. and the Chief Executive Officer of Stahl Faust Immobilien, LLC, a real estate development company. He has also served as the Chairman of Bella Collina Community Development District, Bonnet Creek Resorts Community Development District, and Westwood Orange County Convention Center Community Development District, all of which are governmental entities.

"I am thrilled to have joined the team at UPAY Inc. and look forward to contributing to the Company's continued success. In addition to my professional commitment, I have also made a personal financial investment in UPAY Inc., which demonstrates my confidence in the Company's future growth and success," said Randall F. Greene. "UPAY's commitment to innovation has positioned the Company as a leader in the fintech industry and I look forward to contributing to its growth, expansion and success."

UPAY started trading on OTCQB on at 06/2021 under the symbol “UPYY” and investors can find quotes for the Corporation's common shares on the OTC Markets website.

The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group and is the leading marketplace for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. The elevated compliance and quality standards required of OTCQB-listed companies provide investors with increased confidence in the companies in which they invest and are anticipated to provide the Company with improved visibility in the U.S. markets. Investors can find real-time Level 2 quotes and market information on the OTC Markets website.

UPAY is a publicly traded holding company that stands at the forefront of the fintech industry. By investing in innovative technologies that enhance our clients’ access to information and decision-making tools, we provide our users with unrivalled Financial Software Platforms that produce full system automation, exciting new technologies and an unparalleled user experience. Through the use of intelligent data, we also connect our clients and consumers to one another through robust technologies within a rapidly evolving industry, ensuring maximum engagement and substantial reward. For more information, please visit us at www.upaytechnology.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

