Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market to Surpass US$ 534.26 Billion by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 205.39 Billion in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.69% during the forecast period (2023-2030).



Analysts’ Views on Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market:

Adoption of organic growth strategies such as agreements by various key players is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2022, AstraZeneca, a global, science-led, patient-focused biopharmaceutical company, announced that it has entered into a licence agreement with RQ Bio, a company dedicated to developing treatments and preventative therapies for a portfolio of early-stage monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) targeted against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market- Driver

Increasing prevalence of cancer

Increasing prevalence of cancer requires the use of monoclonal antibody therapeutics for treatment purpose, which is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2022, according to a report published by the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020, that is nearly one in six deaths.

Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market- Restraint

Disadvantages of monoclonal antibody therapeutics

The major factors that can hamper the growth of the global monoclonal antibody therapeutics market over the forecast period, include disadvantages associated with the use of monoclonal antibody therapeutics. For instance, in April 2022, according to a report published by National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), stated that injection site reactions and infusion-related reactions such as flushing, fever/chills, back or abdominal pain, nausea/vomiting, pruritus, or skin rashes are the most commonly reported adverse events of monoclonal antibody therapeutics.

Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2023: US$ 205.39 Bn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 12.69% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 534.26 Bn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Source: Human, Chimeric, Murine, Humanized

Human, Chimeric, Murine, Humanized By Application: Cancer, Autoimmune Disease, Hematological Disease, Infectious Disease, Others

Cancer, Autoimmune Disease, Hematological Disease, Infectious Disease, Others By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy Companies covered: Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck KGaA, GSK plc., AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca, AbCellera Biologics Inc., Molecular Depot LLC, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED., Abbott, Biogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Cell Signaling Technology, Inc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Avantor Inc., UCB S.A., Merus N.V., GENEXTGENOMICS.COM, Biogenuix Growth Drivers: Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases Restraints & Challenges: Side effects of using monoclonal antibody therapeutics

Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market- Opportunity

Agreements by key market players

Adoption of inorganic strategies such as the agreements by key market players with the governing authorities is expected to drive the global monoclonal antibody therapeutics market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2021, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., a leading biotechnology company, announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Department of Defense (DOD) has agreed to purchase 1.4 million additional doses of REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab).

Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market Cross Sectional Analysis:

Among application, the cancer segment is dominant during the forecast period in North America region due to the increasing prevalence of cancer, which is expected to drive segment growth over the forecast period. For instance, on January 12, 2023, according to a report published by American Cancer Society, which is a cancer journal, stated that in 2023, 1,958,310 new cancer cases and 609,820 cancer deaths are projected to occur in the U.S.

Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market Segmentation:

The global monoclonal antibody therapeutics market report is segmented into Source, Application, Distribution Channel and Region

Based on Source, the market is segmented into human, chimeric, murine, and humanized. Out of which, the humanized segment is expected to dominate the monoclonal antibody therapeutics market during the forecast period and this is due to the increase in the usage of humanized monoclonal antibody therapeutics for the treatment of diseases.

Based on Application, the monoclonal antibody therapeutics market is segmented into cancer, autoimmune disease, hematological disease, infectious disease, and others. Cancer segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer.

Based on Distribution Channel, the monoclonal antibody therapeutics market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. Hospital pharmacy segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing use of monoclonal antibody therapeutics in hospitals.

Among all segmentation, application segment has the highest potential due to the increasing usage of monoclonal antibody therapeutics. For instance, in September 2021, according to an article published by SCIENTIFIC AMERICAN, a division of SPRINGER NATURE AMERICA, autoimmune diseases affect as much as 4.5 percent of the world’s population.

Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market: Key Developments

In December 2021, VERA THERAPEUTICS, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced the acquisition of monoclonal antibody MAU868, a first-in-class monoclonal antibody to treat BK Virus (BKV) infections

In October 2022, Pfizer Inc., a multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation, announced the acquisition of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, to develop monoclonal antibody solutions for patients with sickle cell disease

In June 2021, TransGen Biotech Co., Ltd, a researcher and manufacturer of molecular and cellular biology products, announced the launch of ProteinFind, a anti-bax mouse monoclonal antibody

In September 2022, The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced a new effort to help uninsured and underinsured Americans access the COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment bebtelovimab

The increasing acquisitions, product launch anf government initiatives is expected to create new opportunities for the global monoclonal antibody therapeutics market over the forecast period.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global monoclonal antibody therapeutics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.69% during the forecast period due to the increasing usage of monoclonal antibody therapeutics. For instance, in May 2022, according to a report published by National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), stated the use of monoclonal antibody therapy for the treatment of high-risk coronavirus (COVID-19) patients with mild to moderate disease presentations.

Among application, cancer segment is dominant due to the increasing prevalence of cancer, which is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2021, according to an article published by National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), an estimated 19.3 million new cancer cases were recorded globally.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global monoclonal antibody therapeutics market include Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck KGaA, GSK plc., AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca, AbCellera Biologics Inc., Molecular Depot LLC, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED., Abbott, Biogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Cell Signaling Technology, Inc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Avantor Inc., UCB S.A., Merus N.V., GENEXTGENOMICS.COM, Biogenuix.

Market Segmentation:

Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market, By Source: Human Chimeric Murine Humanized

Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market, By Application: Cancer Autoimmune Disease Hematological Disease Infectious Disease Others

Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy

Global Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



