First GOP Debate of the 2024 Presidential Primaries Will Be Streamed Exclusively on Rumble

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform (NASDAQ: RUM), announced today that it has entered a partnership with the Republican National Committee (RNC) to be the exclusive live stream provider for the first debate of the Republican presidential primaries. The debate will be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in August 2023, and will be hosted and broadcast on cable television by Fox News and the Young America’s Foundation. As the RNC’s digital live stream partner, Rumble will feature the debate on the platform’s homepage and make it available for viewers across the country on the RNC’s Rumble channel.

“I am so excited to announce that Rumble will be the RNC’s official streaming partner for the first Republican primary debate,” said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. “This is a big step for our party and country, as Republican leaders we must continue to hold Big Tech accountable for their biases and silencing of conservatives. People deserve a fair, unbiased platform and that’s exactly what this partnership will provide – an opportunity for voters to watch the next President of the United States on the Republican debate stage on Rumble.”

“Rumble’s mission to protect free speech is not just a slogan, it runs through the DNA of our company,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “We are thrilled to partner with the RNC to bring the debate stage online and help promote open dialogue. Rumble saw record traffic and user engagement during the 2022 midterms, and we’re ready to be the premier platform for all candidates in the 2024 elections.”

You can subscribe to updates from the RNC and catch live coverage of the debate at https://rumble.com/c/GOP.

