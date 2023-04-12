Avid Answers Urgent Need for Highly Skilled Film & TV Editors with Free Media Composer Software for All College Students

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The steady escalation of video viewing on all consumer platforms is intensifying the already acute demand for media production talent and, in particular, for TV and film editors. In response, Avid® (NASDAQ: AVID) is now offering its full-powered Media Composer® editing software free to all college/post-secondary students aspiring to learn the editing craft and join the professional ranks of qualified storytellers working in Hollywood, TV, streaming services and elsewhere in media.



Effective immediately under the new Media Composer for Students program, learning institutions can sign up as entry-level Avid Learning Affiliates at www.avid.com/media-composer/for-students and ensure their students will gain hands-on experience with the media & entertainment industry’s requisite editing tool. Upon joining, a school makes every one of its enrolled students eligible for software licenses. This completely free initiative also includes teacher training and lesson materials for schools intending to establish a video editing curriculum, or re-orient existing programs toward delivering highly sought-after proficiency with Media Composer.

Following their graduation from school, career-track storytellers will also receive up to two years of deeply discounted Media Composer | Ultimate subscriptions (retailing today for $499/year)—allowing them to stay current on Avid’s continuous feature releases. Using the same tool behind the majority of feature films and TV programs winning Oscar® and Emmy® Awards and other renowned accolades, the next generation can best prepare for a fulfilling journey toward professional filmmaking, TV, news and sports journalism, marketing and other vocations in media and communications.

Jeff Rosica, CEO and President, Avid, said, “Our Media Composer for Students program synthesizes the input of educators, creatives and media executives alike to make access as easy as possible for everyone. Together, we’re unlocking more ways to solve media and entertainment’s urgent need for a deep pool of high caliber talent, while enabling more young people to differentiate themselves with the qualifications that film and journalism schools, employers and others will instantly recognize.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of film and video editors will grow 12% from 2021 to 2031, much faster than the average for all occupations. Media Composer for Students is one of several initiatives shaped by Avid in partnership with its customers to enable more people to enter media production professions. Among these are the global Avid Community Association, where over 40,000 people at all levels of experience, including students, collaborate on shaping the future of media; and Avid’s new Badges & Digital Credentials program to help certified Avid users prominently display their valuable skills to employers.

“What’s most exciting about this program is that it gives both immediate value and a long-lasting boost with the crucial tools to students who are getting ready to start out on their careers,” said American Film Institute Conservatory’s Editing Discipline Head Robert Ivison, ACE. “Media Composer is the language of professional production. When you’re fluent, you get recognized and you get work.”

Nathan Orloff, editor of feature films including John Wick: Chapter 4 and Ghostbusters: Afterlife said, “I firmly believe that if you want to be an editor, you need to learn Media Composer. It’s a no-brainer.”

Brian Leonard, Head of Engineering, IMG Studios, said, “Post-production studios today are clearly feeling the pinch to find talented video editing professionals coming out of school with the necessary skillset to meet the seemingly endless appetite for new streaming services content. Avid’s Media Composer for Students program is the grassroots initiative needed throughout academia to lower the barrier by providing easy access to Media Composer for all students who want to explore the possibilities of rewarding, creative careers in the film and broadcast TV industry.”

Any school can join now

The Avid Learning Affiliate program is a no-cost, no-obligation way for colleges, universities and other post-secondary institutions to gain access to a range of teaching and learning resources, including comprehensive “Getting Started” training, free tips and techniques content and lesson plans, plus structured courses available via Avid Learning Central, Avid’s eLearning platform. Learn more about Avid Learning Affiliates at www.avid.com/media-composer/for-students.

Avid Powers Greater Creators

People who create media for a living become greater creators with Avid’s award-winning technology solutions to make, manage and monetize today’s most celebrated video and audio content—from iconic movies and binge-worthy TV series, to network news and sports, to recorded music and the live stage. What began more than 30 years ago with our invention of nonlinear digital video editing has led to individual artists, creative teams and organizations everywhere subscribing to our powerful tools and collaborating securely in the cloud. We continue to re-imagine the many ways editors, musicians, producers, journalists, and other content creators will bring their stories to life. Discover the possibilities at avid.com in the conversation on social media with the multitude of brilliant creative people who choose Avid for a lifetime of success.

© 2023 Avid Technology, Inc., Avid, its logo, Media Composer, Media Composer for Students and Media Composer | Ultimate are property of Avid. All rights reserved. Oscar® is a trademark or service mark of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Emmy® is a trademark of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Other trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

PR Contacts

Avid

Dave Smith - Americas

david.smith@avid.com

978.502.9607

Avid

Neil Beston – EMEA/ANZ

neil.beston@avid.com

+44 (0) 7770 644 136

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry (Avid’s PR agency)

avid@rlyl.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7cf30430-258c-426e-9275-aadd6d15ac2d