Trident3, a Web3 gateway for enterprise brands, joins forces with digital innovation agency INVNT.ATOM to offer a one-stop Web3 solution to service global brands

New York, NY, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web3 platform Trident3™ today announced a strategic partnership with INVNT.ATOM™, the digital innovation division of [INVNT GROUP] The Global BrandStory Project™, to bring full service solutions for brands looking to execute seamless Web3 strategies. With a purpose to transition brands into the world of Web3 without sacrificing their brand ethos, the partnership combines Trident3’s proprietary technology including its AI-driven data suite and centralized brand hub, Core3™ with INVNT.ATOM’s award-winning creative, digital and marketing services to bring pioneering and high-impact strategies to life.

Headquartered in New York City, Trident3’s mission is to simplify the process of how enterprises engage within the Web3 ecosystem. At its core is the Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) centralized brand hub, Core3™, where multiple sub-brands can house centralized data, dashboards, linked metaverses and marketplaces; ultimately providing a streamlined solution to execute Web3 projects without relying on multiple vendors. As a result, brands can invigorate customer relationships, deliver boundless new experiences, build community, and drive profitability.

Trident3 has selected INVNT.ATOM as their preferred agency partner, working collaboratively with brands on strategy, storytelling, creative and innovation. As Trident3 builds out their offering for 2023 and beyond, INVNT.ATOM will be Trident3’s agency of record across their overarching marketing and communications efforts globally.

"Trident3 is a gateway to the new way - as a brand relationship innovator. INVNT.ATOM is the dream complement to our powerful suite of in-house tools, such as Core3™, our centralized brand hub and our patent-pending AI data collection capability. Brands will benefit from a single powerhouse to drive not just the technical aspects of their Web3 campaigns but also the community, marketing and communications required to make their transition into Web3 a success. With this partnership, we can realize the most ambitious visions in a unique way that 1 doesn't require multiple vendors to complete," said Steve Goldstein, CEO and Co-Founder of Trident3.

The announcement of the strategic partnership launches off the back of a historic year for INVNT.ATOM following successful Web3 projects with mobile virtual network Circles.Life, Aespa - K-pop’s first metaverse group and multiple campaigns for Automobili Lamborghini which collectively garnered 1.8 Billion global editorial media impressions and 1.5K editorial placements across the campaigns, resulting in [INVNT GROUP] being awarded “Best Media Agency'' by AutoCar at the 2023 Automotive Marketing and Communications Awards. The unprecedented “Lamborghini Ultimate'' drop saw the world’s first 1:1 NFT auctioned with a physical super sports car, the last gas powered Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Coupe. In collaboration with contemporary artist Krista Kim and Steve Aoki it placed it in the top 10 new Lamborghinis ever sold at auction.

“We’re firmly committed to our belief that Web3 is the next great frontier for brand story. Our global award-winning team capabilities help brands chart, navigate, and activate a course for solution-oriented possibilities that create authentic and meaningful impact for consumers in this rapidly evolving space. In collaboration with Trident3, we’re excited to bring our creative and innovative ideas to life, reimagining audience engagement and building global communities,” said Scott Cullather, President & CEO of [INVNT GROUP] and CEO of INVNT.ATOM.

Founded in 2022, Trident3 has partnered with multiple brands and was the official NFT and Metaverse partner for Midwest Fashion week. Most recently, they were one of thirteen companies selected to participate in the world-renowned Outlier Ventures Polygon Base Camp Accelerator Program for Web3 startup companies.

With a company mission to provide one centralized hub that will simplify Web3 strategies and execution, Trident3 also provides their patent-pending AI-driven data suite which collects raw data and turns it into intelligent information that is actionable at scale, giving clients much deeper insights, forecast trends whilst identifying emerging opportunities driven by Web3 principles of 1:1 connections, community building and innovative storytelling that deepen brand affinity and long term loyalty.

###

About Trident3™

Trident3 empowers brands to easily access the world of Web3. We have created a powerful Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution, driven by data, simpliflying all things Web3, including metaverse, marketplaces, and digital assets (e.g. NFTs). Without the need for any specialized technical knowledge, our platform delivers invaluable consumer insights, deepens customer relationships and unlocks new revenue streams so brands can stay ahead of the curve. For more information about Trident3™, visit: www.trident3.io or reach out to hello@trident3.io.

About INVNT.ATOM™

INVNT.ATOM, part of [INVNT GROUP] THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT™, is an innovation and brand experience agency devoted to helping global brands chart a course, navigate, activate, and create new opportunities at the digital frontier of Web3. Based in Singapore, the collective of strategists, marketers, creators, programmers, matchmakers, and thought leaders, turn strategies into stories and stories into experiences, that engage communities on the global stage. For more information about INVNT.ATOM, visit: www.invntatom.com.

About [INVNT GROUP]™

[INVNT GROUP] was established as an evolution of the founding global live brand storytelling agency INVNT. Led by President and CEO, Scott Cullather, [INVNT GROUP], THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT™ represents a portfolio of disciplines designed to help forward-thinking organizations innovate and impact audiences everywhere. The GROUP consists of modern brand strategy firm, Folk Hero; creative-led culture consultancy, Meaning; production studio & creative agency, HEVĒ; events for colleges and universities, INVNT Higher Ed; digital innovation division, INVNT.ATOM; creative multimedia experience studio, Hypnogram; and the original live brand storytelling agency, INVNT. For more information visit www.invntgroup.com.

Click here to access the Media Kit.