Anhydrous Milk Fat Market Size to Reach USD 9.05 Billion by 2032 - Rising Demand for Processed Foods to Propel Growth: The Brainy Insights

Newark, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 4.07 billion in 2022 anhydrous milk fat market will reach USD 9.05 billion by 2032. The global market for high-quality food items is expanding. The anhydrous milk fat market is expanding due to its role in enhancing the flavour and taste of food products. The consumer market for anhydrous milk fat is expanding due to customers' growing expenditure on high-quality food items and their increasing disposable income. The advantages of consuming anhydrous milk fat for health are becoming more widely acknowledged among consumers. This is contributing to a rise in its need, fuelling the growth of this market. Anhydrous Milk Fat's international expansion is supported by technological advancements in production methods and packaging designs.



Key Insight of the Anhydrous Milk Fat Market



North America is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 11.36% over the projection period.



North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.36% over the forecast period. Anhydrous milk fat market growth in North America is anticipated due to the growing demand for milk fat used in dairy products. Milk fats are in high demand because dairy desserts like ice cream, bakery items, and other sweets are becoming more popular in the area. The shelf life of manufacturers' products can be increased while costs are decreased by adding anhydrous milk fat. The anhydrous milk fat market in North America is expanding due to the consistent demand from the food service sector for reconstituted milk products.



In the anhydrous milk fat market, the organic segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.47% over the projected period.



The organic segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.47% in the anhydrous milk fat market. It is because of the food and beverage industry's rising demand for it. The technique of processing organic milk results in the by-product of organic anhydrous milk fat. Since it contains no water, it can be used in many food applications instead of regular anhydrous butter or fat because it is waterless. The product is growing in popularity worldwide because of its high purity, which makes it perfect for use in many foods and beverages that need little water or are dry.



In the anhydrous milk fat market, the flavours segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.82% over the projected period.



Over the forecasted period, the flavours segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.82% in the anhydrous milk fat market. A rising consumer preference for unique food flavours across several regions, particularly the Asia Pacific and North America, is expected to make flavours one of the fastest-growing market segments. Additionally, manufacturers are using anhydrous milk fat more and more because, when flavouring ingredients are added during the manufacturing process, it offers better sensory properties and stability against oxidation compared to other oils like butter or margarine.



In the anhydrous milk fat market, the online sales segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.91% over the projected period.



The online sales segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.91% in the anhydrous milk fat market over the forecasted period. This is due to the convenience of accessibility and advantages offered by the online platform, such as product specifications information, time-saving capabilities, and the possibility of home delivery.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Rising consumption due to extended shelf life



The increased shelf life of AMF, together with the accompanying ease of transportation and storage, are the primary reasons driving the global market. It can be stored at low temperatures for several months without going bad because of its low moisture content. The product's rising use in the food industry further drives the market. AMF is frequently used to produce dairy spreads because it gives the final product lubrication, hardness, plasticity, and viscosity. The ease with which products can be accessed via many e-retail platforms and expanding market participants' production capacities are additional significant growth-promoting factors. Other factors, such as the dairy industry's rapid growth, the expanding product usage in fusion cuisine, and its use as a substitute for butter and other fats, all impact the market's forecast. Anhydrous milk fat is increasingly in demand due to rising disposable incomes and consumers' growing preference for western cuisine, especially in emerging economies. The product also has a range of uses in the fast-food industry, which is predicted to increase significantly throughout the forecast period, helping to promote the anhydrous milk fat market's overall expansion. The expanding food and beverage industry is driving the anhydrous milk fat market. The increasing demand for processed foods is promoting this market's growth. Increased consumption of dairy products, particularly in developed countries, is driving the market's expansion. As a result of the growing investments in the dairy sector to increase production capacity, growth in the global market is anticipated.



Opportunity: Increasing demand for the product in the food and beverage industry



The ease of preserving anhydrous milk has had a significant impact on demand in the market. Preservatives are more frequently used in manufacturing a variety of dairy and pastry products, including packaged yoghurt, cakes, and chocolates. The popularity of milk-flavoured shakes and chocolates has also fueled the growth of the global market for anhydrous milk fat. Public awareness of this milk's health advantages has increased due to the healthcare sector's efforts to educate the population. Additionally, manufacturing lactose-free milk has opened up new opportunities for expansion in the global anhydrous milk fat market. Research into the food and beverage sector has increased in recent years. Investments in these research areas will also assist the global anhydrous milk fat market. As a result, it is possible to predict that anhydrous milk fat will increase globally during the next ten years. Manufacturers have a lucrative potential to extend their operations in China and India due to the increasing average consumption of dairy products in the Asia-Pacific region. For instance, the supply of butter and other products has increased to keep up with the rising demand, indicating the enormous market potential. Additionally, in a well-established industry, producers can concentrate on offering customised solutions to their clients, like segregated milk fats, to accommodate a pattern of consumption of dairy products that is constantly changing.



Some of the major players operating in the anhydrous milk fat market are:



• FrieslandCampina

• Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

• Flechard

• Groupe Lactalis

• Glanbia ingredients

• Flanders Milk

• Meadow Foods

• Arla Foods Ingredients

• Murray Goulburn

• Land O'Lakes

• Marsh's Dairy Products

• Uelzena Ingredients

• Royal VIN Buisman

• Dairy Crest Group

• The Tatua Co-operative Dairy Company



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Nature:



• Conventional

• Organic



By Application:



• Bakery

• Dairy Products

• Confectionery

• Flavours

• Others



By Distribution Channel:



• Online Sales

• Offline Sales



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



