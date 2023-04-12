WideOrbit Announces Partnership with Telos Alliance®, Enables Fully Integrated Cloud Environment for WO Automation for Radio

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WideOrbit, a market leader in broadcast radio and TV inventory and revenue workflow management, today announced their expanded partnership with Telos Alliance to enable a fully-integrated cloud environment, combining Audio-over-IP (AoIP) control and routing for WO Automation for Radio. With this development, WideOrbit now empowers broadcasters to dramatically reduce the amount of on-premises equipment needed to efficiently run a radio station. The environment also enables on-air talent who are geographically separated to jointly create live radio shows. The technology will be showcased at the WideOrbit booth at NAB in Las Vegas, Booth W2134 in the West Hall.



Under the expanded partnership, all server components of WO Automation for Radio and the Axia® Altus virtual mixing console can be installed in Amazon Web Services (AWS). Remotely contributed and on-air audio are delivered via the cloud using Axia Altus and other Telos Alliance technology.

WideOrbit will also be demonstrating advanced Group Voice Track functionality in WO Automation for Radio. With these enhancements, radio stations can significantly improve efficiency with the simultaneous creation of voice tracks for an unlimited number of similarly formatted stations.

The improvements to the Voice Track widget signal a major upgrade to a critical component of WO Automation for Radio. With advanced Group Voice Tracking, stations can be organized into Groups, allowing on-air talent to record a single voice track and send it to all stations within a Group, or record different voice tracks for some of the stations in the Group.

“Our customers have told us they face unprecedented cost pressures and need to deliver quality programming economically to all of their listeners,” said William Irvin, VP of WO Automation for Radio. “Both our partnership with Telos Alliance and our Group Voice Tracking enhancements will enable new, integrated, and efficient processes to help broadcasters manage costs while keeping content standards high.”

Advanced integration between WO Automation for Radio and WO Traffic, WideOrbit’s leading ad traffic management solution, complement the Group Voice Tracking enhancements. A live spot can now be recorded into a Voice Track and when the voice track plays, the live spot will automatically reconcile correctly in WO Traffic.

WO Automation for Radio is now natively compatible with the Linux operating system, which allows customers to manage station operations knowing their systems have a greater degree of security and stability.

"We’re pleased to be working with WideOrbit to enable an integrated cloud environment for WO Automation for Radio that combines AoIP control and routing,” said Marty Sacks, Executive VP of Sales, Marketing, and Strategy, Telos Alliance. “Telos Alliance has always been dedicated to meeting our customers where they are, to deliver solutions they need, and our partnership with WideOrbit will allow us to continue on that path.”

WO Automation for Radio and WO Traffic are part of WideOrbit’s Total Radio Solution, a suite of radio-focused tools designed to help stations large and small achieve their business goals, including:

Streamlined workflows across the radio ecosystem

Increased opportunities for revenue generation through digital audio

Improved advertising customer satisfaction and retention through simplified cross-channel transactions, from order to invoice to cash

Simplified access to in-depth performance insights to make smarter, data-driven decisions

More detailed information on Group Voice Tracking is available in the webinar, One Platform, Multiple Solutions: Group Voice Tracking in WO Automation for Radio.

About WideOrbit

WideOrbit helps media companies do more business by making it easier to buy and sell advertising. Say Hello to a Wider World with WideOrbit, the one platform that ties everything together, from pitch to payment. Doing more business in today’s media landscape means doing less paper-chasing, less chair-swiveling, and less data re-re-entry. Only WideOrbit brings a Wider-World approach, providing the broader capabilities, bigger insights, and better connections that media companies need. That’s why so many industry leaders – including UrbanONE, Midwest Communications, Cumulus, Spanish Broadcasting, Rogers, and Audacy – have partnered with us since 1999.

WideOrbit is headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide. Learn more.

About Telos Alliance

Telos Alliance® is a global leader in audio, trusted by the biggest names in the media landscape. Telos Alliance's focus is to deliver innovative, intuitive solutions that inspire the creation of the most exciting and engaging audio experiences imaginable. From the very beginning, we've brought the newest technology to our industry to provide our customers with capabilities they never thought possible.

Nothing is more important than supporting our customers. That’s why our Professional Services offering is part of our ongoing commitment to provide customers with the best possible experience and includes pre-sales consulting, remote and onsite configuration, container deployment and configuration, proof-of-concept work and more. We also offer TelosCare™ PLUS, a service-level agreement that goes beyond basic support with proactive, holistic service and membership perks, focusing on service solutions broadcasters need most, such as configuration and integration. Telos Alliance product portfolio includes Axia® Audio, Linear Acoustic®, Minnetonka Audio®, Omnia® Audio, Telos Infinity®, Telos® Systems, and 25-Seven® Systems. Telos Alliance is also the exclusive distributor of Jünger Audio products. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, Telos Alliance supports the diverse needs of audio professionals around the world with best-in-class support 24/7.

