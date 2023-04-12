Aqua Lily Products Introduces New Wateraft Sandbar Series of Inflatable Floats

Elkhart, IN, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Lily Products, the number one water playground brand in North America and the originator of the iconic foam floating “lily pad,” today announced the launch of its inflatable Wateraft Sandbar Series, expanding the options for fun on the water beyond their popular pads.

The Wateraft Sandbar Series is designed to be convenient for families. The inflatables are lightweight, portable, and highly durable. Summer after summer, pack them into the car, drag them to a campsite, throw them from the boat—the only limit is your imagination. All Sandbar Series products are made with PVC drop stitching fused with tough nylon for increased stability and durability. The material is kid-friendly, pet-friendly and engineered for saltwater and freshwater alike.

Inflatables mean more options than ever for creating a water playground, allowing lake- and beachgoers to be on the water without being in the water. The new Sandbar Series offers two options: the 8’ Round Dock and the Platform. The circular dock supports up to 8 adults and features an inner mesh area perfect for kids to splash and play around in. The Platform is a 6’x13’ rectangular island that sits 4” above the water and supports up to 6 adults for optimum sunning, eating, drinking, jumping, and playing. The best part? Both products are easy to pack and go wherever your adventures take you: the dock folds down to 35” x 20” and weighs only 20 lbs., and the platform when deflated weighs only 45 lbs.

“Expanding the Wateraft product line provides greater access to the high-quality water recreation products that Aqua Lily is known for,” says Charlie Politi, Marketing Manager for Aqua Lily Products. “Families need water toys that are highly functional: light and easy to transport but able to survive the bumps and bruises of children and traveling without breaking the bank. The Sandbar Series is designed with that in mind: versatility, value, and fun for families.”

The Sandbar Series 8’ Round Dock has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $549 and the Sandbar Series Inflatable Platform has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $649. Each inflatable comes with a pump and convenient travel bag. All Aqua Lily products are available through the company’s website and its network of retailers in North America. For more information, visit www.aqualilypad.com.

# # #

About Aqua Lily Products

Aqua Lily Products is the number one water playground brand in North America and the creator of the original and iconic floating “lily pad.” Aqua Lily Pads are renowned for their durability, buoyancy, and transportability, made possible by the Company’s patented FlexCore® technology. Since the launch of its eponymous floating water raft, Aqua Lily Products has continued to innovate with a wide range of water playground products for boaters and beach goers, including their new Wateraft Sandbar Series of inflatable floats. For more information and to start making memories, visit www.aqualilypad.com.

