Fast Simon Reveals Fashion Brands Continue to Underrepresent Plus-Size Women

LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Simon, the leader in AI-powered shopping optimization, today revealed that less than half of women’s online fashion retailers offer plus-size options.



According to the Fast Simon study, 85% of retailers deliver shoppers search results for plus-size clothing, but only 43% of those items are actually plus-size.

The average American woman wears a plus-size 20W and the plus-size clothing market is the fastest-growing segment in the industry. So why do only 45% of online retailers provide inclusive options?

“With constantly changing tastes and trends, supply and demand is very difficult to figure out in the fashion industry,” said Zohar Gilad, CEO of Fast Simon. “Even retailers who are making an effort to provide plus-size options need better visibility into what items and sizes shoppers want. There’s a clear demand for more inclusive sizing, and retailers who do it well will have the advantage in a segment that’s expected to reach $288 billion this year.”

The analysis found that of the brands that have inclusive sizes, two-thirds use an alternative term, such as “curve,” or offer extended sizes, which is not the same as plus-size. And, 25% of the retailers who offer inclusive sizes limit their plus-size sections to denim. The inconsistent use of terms and limited options make it difficult for shoppers to find what they’re looking for and create frustrating shopping experiences.

For more information on the survey and to learn how merchants can optimize search and discovery to improve size inclusivity, visit the Fast Simon blog.

About Fast Simon

Fast Simon is the leader in AI-powered shopping optimization. Its revolutionary platform uniquely integrates shopper, behavioral, and store signals for strategic merchandising and optimized shopping experiences that dramatically increase conversions and average order value (AOV). Fast Simon powers shopping optimization at thousands of fast-growing merchants and sophisticated brands, including Steve Madden, Natural Life, and Motherhood. Fast Simon integrates seamlessly with all major eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, BigCommerce, Magento, Microsoft Dynamics and WooCommerce.

Media Contact:

Liesse Jayalath

Look Left Marketing

fastsimon@lookleftmarketing.com