Topo Athletic Elevates Domestic Sales Initiatives with U.S. Sales Director Hire

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Known for their comfort, expert fit, and high performance in road and trail running circles, Topo Athletic has proudly announced the appointment of Ashleigh Cook, as Sales Director, U.S. Wholesale.



In this position, Cook will lead Topo’s domestic sales team, working strategically with a growing network of retailer accounts and independent sales agents. Cook brings more than a decade of sales experience to the role, including positions at Altra Running as Western Regional Sales Manager and Key Account Manager.

“I have a passion for biomechanics and products that can significantly impact one’s quality of life,” said Cook. “Whether it’s a more comfortable run, a blister-free backpacking trip, or getting someone into footwear that allows them to finally walk pain-free, Topo’s authentic commitment to comfort and natural movement make this an exciting fit. It’s an honor to join an amazing team of individuals that continue challenging traditional ways of thinking when it comes to performance footwear. I’ve been impressed by Topo’s strategic use of high-quality, lightweight, performance-driven materials that, when combined with their unique fit, position Topo to win in a ‘sit-and-fit’ environment. Winning with consumers at the fit bench is the key to unlocking wholesale success.”

“Anyone that has worked with Topo Athletic knows that premium independent retailers are the backbone of our business and are central to our growth strategy,” said Tony Post, CEO and founder of Topo Athletic. “Ashleigh’s experience in the run space and her appreciation for biomechanics will infuse fresh energy and expertise into the team as we leverage our rapidly growing momentum and prepare for this next phase of growth.”

Cook was a dual-sport, D1 athlete in soccer and track and field at Brigham Young University, where she majored in exercise science. Currently, Cook resides in Denver, Colo., with her husband and two young children. Together, they pursue outdoor adventures as much as possible in the form of skiing, hiking, biking, camping and locally at the playground.

ABOUT TOPO ATHLETIC

Topo Athletic is committed to lifelong health and better movement by designing performance footwear that combines instinctive human movement with modern performance and lightweight comfort on the road, trail, and during active recovery. Headquartered in Framingham, Mass., on mile 7 of the Boston Marathon course, Topo Athletic was launched in 2013 by industry veteran Tony Post. A modern shoemaker, Post synthesized his experience as a competitive runner and more than 30 years of shoe crafting and marketing with brands such as Vibram and Rockport to create Topo Athletic’s beloved signature fit. For more information, please visit www.topoathletic.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter @topoathletic.