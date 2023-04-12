Ranger Guard And Investigations Launches Security Services For Commercial And Industrial Companies In Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranger Guard and Investigations is pleased to announce the launch of its new security services in Dallas, Texas. Ranger Guard and Investigations is a security company that offers a range of specialist services, including unarmed security, mobile patrol services, loss prevention, special events security, and armed security for commercial and industrial companies in Dallas, Texas.

The company’s founder has more than 15 years of experience in business development and customer service in both the private and public sectors. Additionally, he is a senior security executive with a further 15 years of working for the Israeli Secret Service.

Ranger Guard and Investigations is already an established business in Jacksonville, Florida, but after the company’s founder spent a few years with the Nonprofit Security Grant Program administered by the Department of Homeland Security and surveying over 50 agencies, he realized that there was a need for a reliable security company in Dallas Texas.

The company has now been launched in Dallas, Texas, and has the intention to offer well-trained security guards and complete security services to the area and to boost its current unacceptable security level.

Customer Focused

With the focus on becoming a reliable, trustworthy, and professional security company in Dallas Texas, Ranger Guard and Investigations provides licensed, insured, certified, and trained security guards that have been screened by the expected standards and who meet all state regulations.

The company’s focus on client security means that it far exceeds the requirements for pre-employment background investigations and is always committed to finding the best and most experienced candidates.

Additionally, the team at Ranger Guard and Investigations have all received in-service training about security defensive tactics and criminal law, as well as ensuring they are available 24/7 to meet your security needs.

Before you or your company enters into a contract with Ranger Guard and Investigations, you will also be provided with a complete applicant investigation of each security guard being considered, so you can rest assured that you have chosen the best candidate for your security and safety.

Private Security Services

As a security company in Dallas Texas, Ranger Guard and Investigations follows several methods to make sure you receive the highest possible level of service. These include:

Uninformed Guards

These security guards are uninformed and keep criminals at bay by using the Community Police Office Program methods.

This means that they can be respected by those who need help or have information and can provide a sense of support and security to the local community.

Patrol

Visible foot patrols must be accomplished by the security guards provided by Ranger Guard and Investigations, using patterns that are entirely undetermined.

Additionally, the security guards will work with employees and patrons while they are working a post (such as in a shopping mall) to show the presence of a security company in Dallas Texas.

Verbal Judo

With 30 combined years of law enforcement and security experience, the management team at Ranger Guard and Investigations understands that crime prevention can be accomplished by using tactical strategies rather than traditional, less effective methods like accusations.

Its team will use what is called ‘verbal judo,’ which has proven to be extremely effective at preventing volatile situations from escalating.

Liability and Security Guard Companies

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, specific guidelines for a security company in Dallas Texas must be followed to maintain insurance.

According to the advice of Ranger Guard and Investigations legal counsel, the company surpasses the industry standards in its level of financial security, meaning there is full protection of your assets, as well as theirs.

More information

To find out more about Ranger Guard and Investigations and to see its complete list of security solutions, please visit the website at https://rangerguard.net/texas/north/dallas/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/ranger-guard-and-investigations-launches-security-services-for-commercial-and-industrial-companies-in-dallas-texas/