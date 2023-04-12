Global Cancer Stem Cells Market Predicted to Register a Revenue of $1,722.7 Million and Grow at a CAGR of 10.3% Over the Estimated Timeframe 2019-2026 [180-Pages] | Released by Research Dive

New York, USA, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research dive, the global cancer stem cells market is anticipated to garner $1,722.7 million in revenue and rise at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast timeframe from 2019 to 2026.



As per our analysts, the increasing pervasiveness of cancer among individuals worldwide due to several reasons such as the rising number of deskbound jobs, poor food habits, and the increasing consumption of alcohol, is expected to foster the growth of the cancer stem cells market over the analysis timeframe. Moreover, the increasing focus on the development of effective cancer treatment processes by several public and private organizations to overcome the death rates caused by cancer is expected to create wide growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. However, the inequality issues along with the expensive cell therapy treatments may hamper the growth of the market over the estimated timeframe.

Download a Comprehensive PDF Sample of Cancer Stem Cells Market

Segments of the Cancer Stem Cells Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on cancer form, application, and region.

Cancer Form: Breast Cancer Sub-Segment to be Most Productive

The breast cancer sub-segment is projected to generate a revenue of $295.0 million throughout the analysis period. The increasing prevalence of breast cancer among individuals due to changes in lifestyle, genetic influences & consumption of hormones and alcohol is expected to fuel the growth of the market sub-segment during the forecast period.

Application: Stem Cell-Based Cancer Therapy to be Most Profitable

The stem cell-based cancer therapy sub-segment is expected to garner a revenue of $896.9 million over the estimated timeframe. The increasing demand for stem cell-based therapy for treating solid tumors as this treatment process has successful engraftment rates along with lower transplant-related mortality is expected to fortify the growth of the cancer stem cells market sub-segment during the analysis period.

Schedule a call to the Expert Analyst to get the Latest update on the Cancer Stem Cells Market

Region: North America Region to Hold the Maximum Share of the Market

The North America region of the cancer stem cells market is predicted to generate a revenue of $783.8 million during the forecast period. The increasing involvement of doctors in this region in the promotion of stem cell interventions, which are ethical, legal, and regulatory, is expected to drive the regional growth of the market over the estimated timeframe.

Prominent Market Players

The major players of the cancer stem cells market include

Epic Sciences Inc.

Celula Inc.

Fluxion Biosciences Inc.

AVIVA Biosciences Corporation

Rarecells USA Inc.

Advanced Cell Diagnostics Inc.

Silicon Biosystems S.p.A.

AdnaGen GmbH

These players are widely working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaboration, and product development to gain a leading position in the global industry.

Triangulate date as per your Format and Definition of Cancer Stem Cells Market

For instance, in July 2020, Boehringer Ingelheim, a global market leader in animal health, announced its acquisition of Global Stem cell Technology (GST), a renowned Belgian veterinary biotech company. With this acquisition, the companies aimed to focus on the development, research, and production of regenerative medicines (stem cell therapies) to treat orthopedic and metabolic diseases in animals.

Further, the report also presents other critical aspects such as SWOT analysis, the product portfolio, the financial performance of the key players, and the latest strategic development.

More about Cancer Stem Cells Market: