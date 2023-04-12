Baffle Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baffle Inc. today announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.



The AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides Baffle with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through collaboration with AWS field sellers globally. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and ensures mutual commitment from AWS and its partners.

Participation in the AWS ISV Accelerate Program further validates the proven integration of Baffle Data Protection Services (DPS) with AWS. Baffle’s data-centric security solutions, which seamlessly integrate with AWS cloud native services, allow enterprises to ensure compliance with data privacy regulations and help reduce the risk of data breaches. Highlights of the Baffle solutions include these capabilities:

Protect sensitive data without any application modifications.

Secure the data pipeline and cloud data lakes.

Enable Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) for software as a service (SaaS) providers.



“Acceptance into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program deepens our alliance as an AWS Partner,” said Ameesh Divatia, co-founder and CEO of Baffle. “Joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program allows us to work more closely with AWS as we help enterprises with their cloud data protection strategies to quickly and easily maintain the highest level of data security and privacy to stay compliant and competitive.”

Baffle DPS on AWS supports data tokenization, static and dynamic data masking, and data access controls for Amazon Redshift and Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS). Baffle DPS provides seamless integration with AWS Database Migration Services (AWS DMS), AWS Glue, Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), AWS Key Management Service (AWS KMS), and Amazon Redshift without application changes to provide end-to-end data-centric protection of modern applications and data pipelines.

Baffle’s solutions integrate with AWS to migrate, store, and share cloud data more easily and confidently. You can find and procure Baffle solutions in AWS Marketplace: https://bit.ly/3Z2ql28.

Learn more about the requirements and benefits of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program.

About Baffle

Baffle is the easiest way to protect sensitive data. We are the only security platform that cryptographically protects the data as it’s created, used, and shared across cloud-native data stores. Baffle’s no code solution masks, tokenizes, and encrypts data with no application changes or impact on the user experience. With Baffle, enterprises easily meet compliance controls and security mandates, and reduce the effort and cost of protecting sensitive information to eliminate the impact of data breaches. Investors include Celesta Venture Capital, National Grid Partners, Lytical Ventures, Nepenthe Capital, True Ventures, Greenspring Associates, Clearvision Ventures, Engineering Capital, Triphammer Ventures, ServiceNow Ventures, Thomvest Ventures, and Industry Ventures.

