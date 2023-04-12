Landon Burt Joins Principal Management Group of North Texas As Business Development Manager

NORTH RICHLAND HILL, Texas, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Principal Management of North Texas (PMG), a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area, is pleased to announce that Landon Burt has joined the company as business development manager. In this capacity, he will work with business development staff and branch leadership to bring Associa’s comprehensive range of value-added services to new and existing clients serviced by the company throughout the North Texas region.

Burt is a licensed real estate agent in California and Texas with more than six years of homeowners’ association management experience. He joined Associa as a community manager in 2021 after spending two years as a community association manager with the company’s Desert Resort Management branch in Palm Desert, Calif. Burt previously worked as a community manger for a regional property management in southern California. He bring strong expertise in day-to-day business operations, project management, governing documents, payroll, and homeowner outreach.

Burt holds a BA in Public Administration from San Diego State University where he played baseball. He was drafted out of college and played professional baseball with the Minnesota Twins organization. Burt then served as assistant baseball coach, head baseball coach and director of baseball operations at several universities before beginning his career in community management.

“Landon is an experienced community management professional who understand the value of teamwork, and that is clearly demonstrated in the high-quality results he consistently generates,” said Erica Slater, CMCA®, regional sales director for Associa. “The PMG team and their clients will benefit from his expertise all across the board.”

