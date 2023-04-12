Drain Cleaning Equipment Market Worth $2.98Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 7.2% CAGR | The Insight Partners

Pune, India., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our latest study on "Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market Size Report Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, End User, Sales Channel, and Pipe Size," the market was valued at US$ 1,769.92 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 2,984.48 million by 2028; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2028.





Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market Growth Drivers:

• Increasing urbanization: As more people move into urban areas, the demand for drain cleaning equipment is expected to increase. Urban areas tend to have more complex drainage systems, which require more advanced equipment for cleaning and maintenance.

• Growing construction industry: The construction industry is a major consumer of drain cleaning equipment, as drainage systems are an important component of buildings and infrastructure. As the construction industry continues to grow, the demand for drain cleaning equipment is expected to increase.

• Aging infrastructure: Many countries around the world have aging drainage infrastructure, which requires regular cleaning and maintenance to prevent blockages and failures. As this infrastructure continues to age, the demand for drain cleaning equipment is expected to increase.

• Increasing focus on hygiene and sanitation: There is a growing focus on hygiene and sanitation around the world, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Proper drainage systems and regular cleaning can help prevent the spread of disease, leading to increased demand for drain cleaning equipment.





Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market Recent Developments:

• Adoption of environmentally friendly solutions: There is a growing focus on developing drain cleaning equipment that is environmentally friendly, using sustainable and biodegradable solutions. This helps reduce the impact of drain cleaning on the environment and supports sustainability initiatives.

• Integration of technology: Technology is being integrated into drain cleaning equipment, allowing for more efficient and effective cleaning methods. For example, some equipment now includes sensors and cameras that can detect blockages and allow for targeted cleaning.

• Growing demand for portable equipment: Portable drain cleaning equipment is becoming increasingly popular, particularly for use in residential settings. Portable equipment allows for greater flexibility and convenience, making it easier to access and clean hard-to-reach areas.

• Increased use of robotics: Robotics are being increasingly used in drain cleaning equipment, allowing for more precise and efficient cleaning. Robotic equipment can access and clean hard-to-reach areas, reducing the need for manual labor and improving safety.

• Growing demand for rental equipment: As the cost of drain cleaning equipment continues to increase, there is a growing demand for rental equipment. Rental equipment allows businesses and individuals to access high-quality equipment without the high upfront costs.





A poorly implemented and maintained sewage infrastructure hampers the quality of health and wellness of dwellers within densely populated metro cities. In addition, the lack of efficient waste management and collection leads to numerous infections and diseases, as harmful components can affect individuals and compromise public safety. Hence, various government and non-government agencies are taking initiatives to educate the masses on the significance of efficient waste management and sewerage infrastructure maintenance across commercial and residential units. The authorities of various economies are also investing heavily in developing new sewage infrastructure and upgrading old sewage infrastructure, apart from developing schemes to boost mechanical drain cleaning. For instance, in February 2023, the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment (MoSJE), India, announced the National Action for Mechanized Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE) scheme. The scheme aimed to increase the adoption of advanced equipment for cleaning underground sewers and septic tanks while gradually eradicating manual scavenging. The government also plans to train sanitation workers on "safe sanitation practices using mechanized equipment." The scheme is also expected to offer funding to sanitation workers and private sanitation service providers for purchasing mechanized and non-mechanized sanitation equipment. Such initiatives have been pushing the adoption of drain cleaning machines and thereby driving the growth of drain cleaning equipment market size.

In October 2022, the European Commission submitted draft revisions to the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive. With its approval, the revised directive is expected to highlight the benefits of sanitation and suggest the utilization of epidemiological monitoring of wastewater to protect public health. Similarly, in August 2022, the mayor of Manitoba and the Government of Canada jointly announced an investment of US$ 440 million for the second phase of upgrades to the North End Sewage Treatment Plant in Winnipeg. The wastewater plant is the largest sewage facility in the city, processing 70% of the city's wastewater. In addition, funds are being utilized to construct new infrastructure and upgrade biosolids facilities across the globe. China aims to spend ~US$ 850 billion on rural water projects, and an additional US$ 200 billion was allotted for a range of cleanup projects in the country.

Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: COVID-19 Overview

The COVID-19 outbreak dramatically impacted the world economy during its peak in 2020. The US, Japan, India, France, Russia, and the UK were among the worst-affected countries by the COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis hampered business activities in various industries. The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected manufacturing & construction, electronics & semiconductors, and other major industries, disrupting the supply chain across these industries. The imposition of containment measures such as trade bans, travel restrictions, and workplace workforce limitations adversely impacted various businesses' manufacturing, supply, and sales. As lockdown prevailed in most countries, construction projects were temporarily halted, forcing contractors to change their functioning work overnight. The outbreak created significant disruptions in the construction sector. The decline in the construction industry significantly hampered the drain cleaning equipment market growth.





Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: Product Overview

Based on product, the drain cleaning equipment market is segmented into hand tool, sink machine, sectional machines, rodders, jetters, push rod camera, locating equipment, flexible shaft machine, and drum/continuous cable machine. According to the drain cleaning equipment market analysis, the locating equipment segment dominated the drain cleaning equipment market in 2022 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

Global Drain Cleaning Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Aussie Pumps, Duracable Manufacturing, Electric Eel Manufacturing Co, Flowplant Group Ltd, General Wire Spring Co, Goodway Technologies, Gorlitz Sewer and Drain Inc, Nilfisk, Ridgid, and Spartan Tools are a few of the key drain cleaning equipment market players operating in the across different regions.

In December 2022 , Goodway Technologies, a global supplier of industrial maintenance and cleaning solutions, expanded its footprint by opening an office in Düsseldorf, Germany.

In March 2019 , Nilfisk Group announced its Technological partnership with Brain Corp. Due to this partnership, the company's multi-partner autonomous cleaning solutions now include a strong connection with Brain Corp.









