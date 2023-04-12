Cylogy Announces Gold Partnership with Umbraco

San Francisco, California, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cylogy, Inc., a leading provider of digital solutions, announced today that they have achieved Gold Partner status with Umbraco, a leading content management system. This designation recognizes Cylogy’s exceptional expertise in delivering high-quality, customized solutions using Umbraco.

Umbraco is a powerful, flexible, and user-friendly content management system used by more than 700,000 websites worldwide. As an Umbraco Gold Partner, Cylogy will have access to exclusive resources and support, enabling them to deliver even more value to their clients.

“We are thrilled to become an Umbraco Gold Partner,” said Brice Dunwoodie, CEO of Cylogy, Inc. “Umbraco is an incredibly versatile platform, and we believe it offers our clients a powerful solution for managing their content. This partnership will allow us to expand our capabilities and deliver even more robust solutions to our clients.”

As a Gold Partner, Cylogy will have access to a range of benefits, including exclusive training, technical support, and early access to new features and products. They will also have the opportunity to collaborate with other Umbraco partners and contribute to the continued development of the platform.

With their new Gold Partner status, Cylogy is well-positioned to continue delivering innovative, effective solutions to their clients. Their expertise in Umbraco, combined with their commitment to excellence, makes them a trusted partner for any organization seeking to enhance their digital presence.

About Cylogy

Cylogy is a San Francisco-based digital agency dedicated to building effective, agile and modern digital solutions for our clients. Cylogy has served both enterprise and government clients for more than 20 years. Find out more at www.cylogy.com.

About Umbraco

Umbraco is a leading content management system used by more than 700,000 websites worldwide. With its powerful, flexible, and user-friendly platform, Umbraco makes it easy to manage content, integrate with other systems, and create engaging digital experiences. For more information, visit umbraco.com.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/cylogy-announces-gold-partnership-with-umbraco/