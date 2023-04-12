Powerdyne International Inc. Letter to The Shareholders

NORTH READING, Ma, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powerdyne International, Inc. (Ticker: PWDY) announces a letter to our Shareholders.

We wanted to thank all our Shareholders for their patience and perseverance while Powerdyne International, Inc. (the “Company”, “Powerdyne”, “us”, “we”) was relisted on the OTC Markets. Our listing was completed on February 28, 2023, which allowed our shares to begin trading under the symbol (PWDY). Powerdyne has made major organizational changes, starting with two retirements from our management team Mr. Arthur Read, Executive Vice President and Director, along with Ms. Linda Madison Treasurer and Secretary to the Board of Directors. Both Arthur and Linda have been with Powerdyne since its inception, and I would like to thank them for their many years of dedicated service. Additionally, Robert Hemsen, Director retired, and John Falhaber Chairman of the Board has also retired and sadly, shortly thereafter due to health reasons passed away. I have remained as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company and have taken on the position as Chairman of the Board of Directors, and we will look to fill the vacated board seats in the near future. We expect to identify qualified Board of Director members that have the industry, financial and creative experience to ensure that we continue to enhance value to all our shareholders.

Powerdyne acquired Creative Motion Technology LLC and its subsidiary Frame One LLC on March 6, 2022. Creative Motion Technology LLC brings in revenues of $1.227 million dollars based on its 2021 audited consolidated financials. Creative Motion Technology LLC has no debt and has grown continuously since its inception. Powerdyne then separated the entities into their separate strategic business lines as wholly owned subsidiaries: CM Technology LLC and Frame One LLC, which will allow us to ensure that the financial results of each entity can be properly analyzed and evaluated by management, our board of directors and most importantly our shareholders.

CM Technology is a motor manufacturing company located in MA and has been in business since 2004. CM Technology manufactures motors used in industrial robotics providing custom built motors for propulsion and articulation with the focus on the semiconductor market.

Frame One is a custom picture framing business servicing the local market of interior decorators, artists, artist guilds, interior decorators/designers, photography studios, printing companies, high end art galleries, and museums.

We will ensure that Powerdyne’s profitability is increased by growing revenues and profits of our acquired entities CM Technology LLC and Frame LLC. We will be looking at opportunities for our Company to continue our internal growth, such as identifying new product lines, and we will continue to assess other profitable acquisitions that will increase shareholder value. Powerdyne is already looking at additional small motor manufacturing companies to acquire and store locations for Frame One.

Again, I want to thank all the Shareholders for supporting Powerdyne. Our goal is to provide the highest value and return on investment for our Shareholders.

Powerdyne International, Inc. (www.Powerdyneinternational.com) now consists of two wholly owned subsidiaries CM Technology LLC and Frame One LLC. CM Technology is a New England-based motor manufacturer which has been in business for over 19 years. CM Technology specializes in the design and custom building of industrial servomotors both brush and brushless motor designs. CM Tech’s current market focus is on the niche motor demands for low volume, high-quality cost-effective motors which are primarily used in industrial robotics for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The motors that CM Tech currently has in production primarily provide the X, Y, and Z axis articulation in factory automation robots.

Frame One LLC is a custom picture framing shop located in North Reading, MA. Frame One has been in business since 2006 and brings with it a strong client base consisting of local schools, colleges, artist guilds, artists, interior decorators/designers, museums, photographers, art galleries and theaters.

