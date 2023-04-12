Salesforce Partner, Coastal Cloud, Recognized as Market Leader by ISG Provider Lens™ for U.S. 2023

Palm Coast, Florida, USA, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Cloud, a Salesforce Multi-Cloud Expert Partner, has been designated a leader in multiple quadrants in the ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners U.S. 2023 Quadrant Report. This research report compares service provider strengths, challenges, and competitive differentiators.

Founded in 2012, Coastal Cloud provides consulting, implementation, and managed services for businesses, nonprofits, and the public sector. For its work during the 2022 project year, the company was identified as a “Leader” by ISG’s Provider Lens™ in quadrants including, Implementation Services for Core Clouds Midmarket, Implementation Services for Marketing Automation Midmarket, and Implementation Services for Industry Clouds.

“To be recognized as a leading Salesforce consultant in the mid-market is an honor because it validates Coastal’s unique consulting model,” said CEO and co-founder Tim Hale. “We designed Coastal to strip away the overhead of large consulting firms and take advantage of the nimble solution building available with modern technology platforms. We deliver value to clients quickly, across the entire spectrum of their digital transformation. We are constantly monitoring technology innovations and rapidly integrating them into our client solutions. This allows mid-market companies to move faster than larger competitors and accelerate their growth. It’s very satisfying to see the concepts on which Coastal was founded making such an impact on our clients.”

The report notes Coastal Cloud’s strong focus on the business value of a Salesforce transformation and its implementation services alongside a cross-cloud skilled implementation and services team. It also recognizes the company’s specialization in addressing sophisticated integration needs in projects with its MuleSoft capabilities.

ISG Provider Lens™ has defined “Leader” as a company with a comprehensive product and service offering, a strong market presence and an established competitive position. As a “Leader,” Coastal Cloud’s product portfolios and competitive strategies are strongly positioned to win business in the markets covered by the study, exhibiting innovative strength and competitive stability.

ISG reviewer, Rainer Suletzki, states “Deep industry expertise qualifies Coastal Cloud as a strong implementation partner for industry clouds.”

Download the ISG ProviderLens™ Quadrant Report here.

About Coastal Cloud

Coastal Cloud is a Salesforce Multi-Cloud Expert Partner based in Palm Coast, Florida. Through its unique consulting business model, the company provides implementations and managed services to assist clients in migrating to next-generation systems. With a team of over 500 experts holding more than 1,700 Salesforce certifications, Coastal Cloud has pre-configured the Salesforce platform to serve a wide variety of industries, including communications and media, healthcare, high-tech, manufacturing, private equity, and more. Coastal Cloud has earned a 5/5 Customer Satisfaction rating on the Salesforce AppExchange and is ranked #1 on G2.com for Salesforce Consulting. For the third year in a row, Coastal Cloud has received the Salesforce Customer Success Partner Innovation Award. For more information, please visit www.CoastalCloud.US.

