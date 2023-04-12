Global Hyaluronic Acid Market to Hit Sales of US$ 21.1 Billion by 2031: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hyaluronic acid market is experiencing significant growth, with an estimated rise in revenue from US$ 8.4 Bn in 2022 to US$ 21.1 Bn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.53% during the forecast period, 2023-2031. Additionally, in terms of volume, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.53% during the same period.

Hyaluronic acid, a naturally-occurring compound in the human body, is witnessing a steady growth in demand, supply, and consumption in the global market. Factors such as an aging population, growing awareness about skincare and anti-aging treatments, and the popularity of non-surgical cosmetic procedures are driving the demand for hyaluronic acid. Additionally, hyaluronic acid is being used in various medical applications, contributing to its demand. The supply of hyaluronic acid is also increasing, with companies investing in research and development to bring new and innovative products to the market.

There is a growing trend towards natural and organic skincare products, which has led to an increased demand for hyaluronic acid as a key ingredient. Looking ahead, the hyaluronic acid market is expected to continue growing at a steady pace, with technological advancements and innovations driving the development of new and improved hyaluronic acid products. However, concerns regarding sustainability and ethical sourcing need to be addressed to ensure its long-term viability.

Global Production of Hyaluronic Acid Pegged at Around 2,209.72 Metric Tons in 2022

According to a report by Astute Analytica, the global production volume of hyaluronic acid was estimated to be around 2,209.72 metric tons in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.53% during the forecast period. This production volume is expected to increase in the coming years due to the growing demand for hyaluronic acid-based products in various industries, such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices.

There are several major producers in the global hyaluronic acid market, including Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A., Seikagaku Corporation, Contipro, and Anika Therapeutics. Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A. is one of the largest producers of hyaluronic acid, with a significant market share in Europe and the United States. Seikagaku Corporation is another major producer of hyaluronic acid, with a strong presence in the Asia Pacific region.

The largest consumers of hyaluronic acid market are the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries. In the cosmetic industry, hyaluronic acid is primarily used in dermal fillers, anti-wrinkle creams, and other skincare products. As per our study, cosmetic grade hyaluronic acid to generate a revenue of about $7.68 billion by 2031 at a CAGR 12.16%. On the other hand, in the pharmaceutical industry, hyaluronic acid is used in the treatment of osteoarthritis, eye disorders, and wound healing, among other applications.

Dermal fillers are currently the most popular application of hyaluronic acid, accounting for a significant share of the market revenue. This is due to the growing demand for non-surgical cosmetic treatments and the effectiveness of hyaluronic acid in reducing the appearance of wrinkles and restoring volume to the skin. Other popular applications of hyaluronic acid include osteoarthritis injections, ophthalmic preparations, and wound healing products.

Strong Demand for Treatment of Osteoarthritis to Contribute more than USD 6.93 Billion to Global Hyaluronic Acid Market

Hyaluronic acid is increasingly being used in the treatment of osteoarthritis, a common joint disease that affects millions of people worldwide. According to a report by Astute Analytica, the global hyaluronic acid market for osteoarthritis is expected to generate more than USD 6.93 billion in revenue by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.92% during the forecast period.

Osteoarthritis is one of the most common chronic conditions affecting older adults worldwide, with a significant impact on global health. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 10% to 15% of all adults over the age of 60 have some degree of osteoarthritis. In the United States alone, an estimated 32.5 million adults have osteoarthritis, with the disease being more common in women than men, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In China, the prevalence of knee osteoarthritis is estimated to be around 8%, with the highest rates among women and older adults, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information. Similarly, a study of adults over the age of 40 in Japan found that the prevalence of knee osteoarthritis was around 20%, with higher rates among women and those with a higher body mass index. In India, a survey of adults over the age of 40 found that the prevalence of knee osteoarthritis was around 22%, with higher rates among women and those with a lower socioeconomic status, according to the Indian Journal of Rheumatology.

These statistics of the global hyaluronic acid market highlight the significant impact of osteoarthritis on global health, particularly among older adults and women. As the global population ages and becomes more sedentary, the incidence of osteoarthritis is expected to increase, driving demand for effective treatments such as hyaluronic acid injections.

Hyaluronic acid is used in the treatment of osteoarthritis to provide lubrication and cushioning to the joints, reducing pain and inflammation. It is administered as an injection directly into the affected joint, and can provide relief for several months at a time. Hyaluronic acid injections are generally considered safe and effective, with minimal side effects.

Top Trends Shaping the Global Hyaluronic Acid Market

Growing demand for natural and organic skincare products: Consumers are increasingly looking for natural and organic skincare products that are free of harmful chemicals and preservatives. This trend is driving demand for hyaluronic acid-based products that are derived from natural sources and have minimal side effects.

Increasing use of hyaluronic acid in regenerative medicine: Hyaluronic acid is being used in regenerative medicine to promote tissue regeneration and healing. This trend is driving demand for hyaluronic acid-based products for wound healing, tissue engineering, and other medical applications.

Emergence of new technologies and formulations for hyaluronic acid products: The development of new technologies and formulations for hyaluronic acid products is creating new opportunities for growth in the hyaluronic acid market. For example, the use of cross-linked hyaluronic acid in dermal fillers can enhance their longevity and effectiveness.

Growing popularity of combination treatments: Combination treatments that use hyaluronic acid in conjunction with other dermal fillers and injectables are becoming increasingly popular, as they can enhance the effectiveness and natural look of these treatments.

Increased adoption of hyaluronic acid in dental applications: Hyaluronic acid is being used in dental applications to promote tissue regeneration and healing, particularly in procedures such as dental implants and periodontal surgery.

Top 10 Players to Hold Up to 60% Market Share of the Highly Competitive Global Hyaluronic Acid Market

The global market is highly competitive, with the top 10 players accounting for up to 60% of the market revenue. The market is characterized by a few large players and a large number of smaller players, with competition primarily driven by product innovation, quality, and pricing.

The major players in the hyaluronic acid market include Allergan plc, Zimmer bionet, Smith & Nephew Plc, Anika therapeutics, Sanofi, Bausch & Lomb Inc, Evonic Industries AG F., Ferring B.V., Life Core Biomedical LLC, and Fidia Farmaceutici s.p.a, among others. These companies have significant market share and offer a wide range of hyaluronic acid-based products for various applications.

Galderma is one of the major player in the global hyaluronic acid market, with a strong presence in the dermatology and aesthetic medicine sectors. The company offers a wide range of hyaluronic acid-based products for the treatment of wrinkles, fine lines, and facial volume loss, as well as for the treatment of joint pain and osteoarthritis.

Galderma has a reputation for innovation and quality, with a focus on developing products that are safe, effective, and well-tolerated by patients. The company invests heavily in research and development to stay at the forefront of the market, and has a strong track record of bringing new products to market.

In addition to its focus on product innovation, Galderma has a strong global presence, with operations in more than 100 countries worldwide. The company has a well-established distribution network, and has formed partnerships and collaborations with other companies in the industry to expand its reach and offer a wider range of products.

Competitively, Galderma faces stiff competition from other major players in the hyaluronic acid market, including Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, and Anika Therapeutics, among others. These companies also have strong product portfolios and a focus on innovation and quality, and are likely to continue to be major competitors for Galderma in the coming years.

