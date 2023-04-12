Facial Implants Market Size To Hit US$1.71 Billion By 2033, Owing To Increasing Investments in Healthcare Sector Globally | Persistence Market Research

New York, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing demand for aesthetic procedures, including facial implants, has led the global market to reach a valuation of US$ 760.6 million in 2022, and Facial Implants Market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period (2023-2033). The market for facial implants is set to reach US$ 1.71 billion by the end of 2033.



The contours of the face can be improved or changed with the help of facial implants. These are surgically implanted beneath the skin to enhance volume, improve symmetry, and treat face asymmetries. Facial implants are constructed of biocompatible materials such as silicone or other polymers. Numerous varieties of face implants are available, each with a distinct function.

Throughout the forecast period, growing virtual representation on social media will drive the global market for facial implants. It is also anticipated that an increase in cosmetic procedures would occur due to the population's increased preoccupation with their own appearance in both developed and developing countries.

Rising concerns about physical and aesthetic appearance across all age groups and increasing acceptance of cosmetic operations will drive the need for plastic surgery globally. Other factors that will drive the demand for aesthetic surgeries over the coming years include associated benefits such as painless treatment, safety & efficacy, less recovery time, and shorter hospital stays. Furthermore, it is anticipated that over the projection period, there would be an increase in the number of cases of facial abnormalities brought on by congenital diseases and trauma, necessitating aesthetic surgeries.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Chin & mandibular implants held a market share of 28.6% of the global facial implants market in 2022.

Forehead lift procedures held a market share of 31.6% in 2022.

By shape, the anatomical shaped segment accounted for a market share of 29.2% in 2022.

Cosmetics & plastic surgery clinics led with a market share of 52.5% in 2022.

North America accounted for 32.1% of the global market share in 2022.

“Growing adoption of cosmetic procedures and rising awareness about aesthetic surgeries will drive the market for facial implants over the coming years,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Industry participants place a high priority on the introduction of new products and technologies. The ease of purchase, maintenance, and management, as well as the ability to scale up or down services as needed, are other features. Companies are concentrating on providing technology-driven solutions through collaborations with other key players to improve their position in the global facial implants market.

In May 2022, Zimmer Biomet created an intelligent operating room (OR) equipped with additional artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, which will improve surgical workflow as well as procedural efficiency. This will be done by automating manual activities and simplifying unneeded technology and redundant hardware. Using cameras, the new AI function automatically detects and timestamps crucial OR workflow milestones, such as patient arrival and exit, door count, the beginning and end of aesthetic, operation, and cleaning procedures. To improve OR productivity, surgical teams are led through a procedure based on real-time access to workflow parameters.

In November 2021, The Centre for Facial, Oral, and Implant Surgery and U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM), a specialty management service provider that solely offers outstanding oral and maxillofacial experts, agreed on a new cooperation.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the facial implants market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2013 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033.

The research study is based on product (temporal implants {standard temporal implants and extended temporal implants}, chin & mandibular implants, cheek implants, nasal implants, jaw implants, lip implants, orbital implants, craniofacial implants, and others), procedure (malar augmentation, chin augmentation, anterior temporal hollowing, total temporal augmentation, facelift, forehead lift, and blepharoplasty), shape (anatomical, oval, round, customized, adjustable, and others), and end user (hospitals, cosmetic & plastic surgery clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers), across seven key regions of the world.

