Agricultural Biotechnology Market Set to Witness Unprecedented Growth of USD 312.44 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunities and Competitive Outlook

In-depth research conducted by Data Bridge Market Research delved into the " Agricultural biotechnology Market ," utilizing a qualitative approach. The study included over 100 market data tables, along with pie charts, graphs, and figures that were thoughtfully spread across multiple pages to provide a comprehensive analysis of the market. The Agricultural Biotechnology market research report is absolutely fair and clear research report designed by masters by using top-notch research techniques and tools. SWOT Analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis helps to find out the threats, opportunities, strength, and weakness present in the Agricultural biotechnology market. The report is a careful examination of the Agricultural biotechnology market and gives bits of knowledge about noteworthy techniques, scope, chronicled data, and accurate data of the general market. It moreover joins foreseen bits of knowledge that are evaluated with the assistance of a sensible game plan of frameworks and speculations.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the agricultural biotechnology market is expected to reach USD 312.44 billion by 2030, which was USD 136.16 billion in 2022, registering a CAGR of 10.94% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand

Agricultural biotechnology Market

Biotechnology is using scientific methods to enhance and change microbes, animals, and plants to increase their nutritional value. The branch of biotechnology which involves applications in agriculture is called agricultural biotechnology. Agricultural biotechnology has been used for a long time to enhance agriculturally significant organisms through selection and breeding. For instance, biotechnology in agriculture has been used for breeding animals with characteristics such as higher disease resistance and quick growth.

Agricultural biotechnology plays an important role in growing the resistance of plants to any disease and harsh environmental conditions. Agricultural biotechnology involves using extensive modern techniques to create innovative products with improved quality traits. Conventional techniques have been adopted highly to alter animal and plant genomes. Furthermore, advancements in genetic engineering have allowed controlling genetic changes induced into the organism. Also, the increasing cultivation of biotech plants with the help of agricultural biotechnology will enhance the market's growth during the forecast period.

Opportunities for Players:

Growing usage of agriculture biotech for marker-assisted breeding

Experts have controlled plant and animal development for agricultural interests for thousands of years. However, producing a new crop variety needs an imprecise and lengthy procedure called selective breeding. Novel molecular methods have recently improved the selective breeding tank by adding jet fuel. One method of this is marker-assisted selection, in which DNA markers support, guide, and accelerate plant breeding operations. In addition to increasing plant breeding, the marker-assisted selection offers a great deal more precision than traditional approaches. Then it relies on sophisticated bioinformatics techniques to find markers. All these factors are projected to increase the agricultural biotechnology market size in the upcoming years.

Increasing nutritional value of crops expanding horizon

Potential to enhance the nutritional value of crop offerings huge opportunities for major players in the agricultural biotechnology market. A prominent case is an increasing demand for biotechnology for improving micronutrient deficiencies, such as genetic engineering of rice increases Vitamin A. Advancements in agriculture biotechnology have been involved in enhancing the nutritional value in multiple ways, such as by increasing phosphates and essential amino acids in grains and increasing the oil and starch components of seeds. The increasing concern about food security is expanding the ample opportunities in the agricultural biotechnology industry

Some of the major players operating in the Agricultural biotechnology market are:

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Dow (U.S.)

Bayer AG (Germany)

BASF SE (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.)

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan)

MITSUI & CO., LTD. (Japan)

Novozymes (Denmark)

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (U.S.)

Kemin Industries Inc. (U.S.)

Valent Biosciences (U.S.)

Corteva (U.S.)

DSM (Netherland)

ADAMA (Israel)

Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)

Nufarm Canada (Canada)

DuPont. (U.S.)

Eurofins (Luxembourg)

Market intelligence platform will help you understand:

Identify emerging market trends & dynamics

Market intelligence with quality and accuracy

Benchmark against competitors & industry

Explore competitive strategy & market share

Discover regional market opportunities

Deliverable formats include PDF, PPT, Excel & Online Dashboard

Data Bridge Market Research employs a comprehensive and iterative research methodology focused on minimizing deviance in order to provide the most accurate estimates and forecast possible. The company utilizes a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches for segmenting and estimating quantitative aspects of the market. In Addition, a recurring theme prevalent across all our research reports is data triangulation that looks market from three different perspectives. Critical elements of methodology employed for all our studies include:

Our market estimates and forecasts are derived through simulation models. A unique model is created customized for each study. Gathered information for market dynamics, technology landscape, application development and pricing trends is fed into the model and analyzed simultaneously. These factors are studied on a comparative basis, and their impact over the forecast period is quantified with the help of correlation, regression and time series analysis. Market forecasting is performed via a combination of economic tools, technological analysis, and industry experience and domain expertise.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Agricultural biotechnology market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Agricultural biotechnology Market

Key Industry Segmentation: Agricultural Biotechnology Market

Product Type

Crop protection products

Biopesticides

Transgenic Seeds

Soybean

Maize

Cotton

Others

Synthetic Biology-Enables Products

Trait Type

Stacked

Herbicide-tolerant

Insect-resistant

Desirable and Virus-resistant

Organisms

Plants

Conventional Techniques

Established Genetic Modification

New Breeding Techniques

Animals

Conventional Techniques

Established Genetic Modification

New Breeding Techniques

Microbes

Conventional Techniques

Established Genetic Modification

New Breeding Techniques

Application

Vaccine Development

Transgenic Crops & Animals

Antibiotic Development

Nutritional Supplements

Flower Culturing

Biofuels

Technology

Genome Editing

Synthetic Biology

Genetic Engineering

Marker-assisted Breeding

Germplasm

Other Technologies

To Gain More Insights about this Research, Visit https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-agricultural-biotechnology-market

Market Drivers: Agricultural biotechnology Market

Growing adoption of Genetically Modified (GM) crops

Increasing adoption of genetically modified (GM) crops is expected to propel market growth globally during the forecast period. This is because genetic modification enables the production of food and feed crops with improved characteristics such as high yield, high nutritional value, enhanced food-processing qualities, and resistance against insects and diseases. As a result of all these factors, the demand for agricultural biotechnology will likely enhance market growth.

Vast applications of agriculture-integrated biotechnology widen the market scope

The vast application of agriculture-integrated biotechnology will likely boost market growth during the forecast period. Agriculture-integrated biotechnology finds huge applications across micropropagation, embryo transfer, tissue culture, cloning, and artificial insemination. Agriculture-integrated biotechnology has helped in livestock and crop enhancement by incorporating advanced tools. As a result of all these factors boosts the market growth.

Regional Analysis/Insights: Agricultural Biotechnology Market

The countries covered in the agricultural biotechnology market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Global (APAC) in the Global (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the agricultural biotechnology market due to the increasing genetic techniques acceptance for crops within the region. Furthermore, reducing the usage of insecticides and pesticides in farming will further boost market growth.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the agricultural biotechnology market during the forecast period of 2023-2030 due to the growing focus of farmers on modern farming techniques in this region. Moreover, rising personal disposable incomes and growing demand for food by increasing population will further increase the market growth,

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Agricultural biotechnology Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Agricultural biotechnology Market, By Product Type Global Agricultural biotechnology Market, By Trait Type Global Agricultural biotechnology Market, By Organisms Global Agricultural biotechnology Market, By Application Global Agricultural biotechnology Market, By Technology Global Agricultural biotechnology Market, By Region Global Agricultural biotechnology Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

Table of contents

