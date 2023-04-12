Global Coffee Machines Market Report 2023: Major Players Include Keurig Green Mountain, Panasonic Malaysia, Nestle Nespresso, De'Longhi Appliances and Electrolux

Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coffee Machines Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global coffee machines market will grow from $11.2 billion in 2022 to $11.99 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The coffee machines market is expected to grow to $15.65 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Major players in the coffee machines market are Keurig Green Mountain Inc., Panasonic Malaysia, Nestle Nespresso S.A., De'Longhi Appliances S.r.l., Electrolux, Morphy Richards India, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., Schaerer, and Robert Bosch GmbH.

The coffee machines market consists of sales of filter coffee machines, pod/capsule coffee machines, bean-to-cup coffee machines, and other coffee machines. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Coffee machines are small electrical machines used for coffee making. They are used in hotels, restaurants, cafes, and offices.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the coffee machines market in 2022. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the coffee machine market. The regions covered in the coffee machines market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of coffee machines are filter coffee machines, pod/capsule coffee machines, traditional espresso machines, and bean-to-cup coffee machines. Filter coffee machines allow a person to make a large amount of filter coffee with features like timer-controlled brewing, alarm clock, and others. Further, the type of products used are drip filters, capsules, espresso, and bean-to-cup, and are used for household and commercial purposes.



The growing popularity of instant non-alcoholic beverages such as coffee in restaurants, and office cafeterias propels the growth of the coffee machines market. The coffee machines reduce the time and effort required in preparing a cup of coffee when used in coffeehouses, and office cafeterias. The increasing need for non-alcoholic beverages drinks among millennials, consumer awareness toward low sugar and non-alcoholic drinks, busy work schedules, and changing consumer taste are a few of the reasons that have attributed to the rise in the popularity of instant non-alcoholic beverages such as coffee.

Due to the increasing demand for coffee, coffee provider companies are investing in appropriate equipment and innovating ways such as coffee capsules to offer better-tasting coffee as more profitable options. The increasing use of coffee machines in restaurants and office cafeterias to fulfill the increased demand for instant non-alcoholic beverages such as coffee increases the demand for coffee capsules, thus increasing the growth of the coffee machine market.



Increasing awareness of the adverse effects of excessive consumption of caffeine is expected to limit the growth of the coffee machine market in the forecast period. According to the NCBI research/meta-analysis of 17 studies involving 233,617 participants, drinking 3-4 cups of coffee every day may increase the risk of men having a heart attack.

Based on the data reviewed, consumption of more than 400 mg of caffeine per day, correlated with adverse effects such as general damage, cardiovascular effects, bone, and calcium effects, change in adult behavior, increased cancer incidence, and impact on male fertility. Therefore, excessive consumption of caffeine leads to digestive issues, rapid heart rate, muscle breakdown, high blood pressure, and anxiety.



Smart coffee machines with Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity are a key trend driving the growth of the coffee machine market. The smart coffee machines can be accessed via smartphones, and users can monitor them from anywhere in the house and can also send smartphone commands. Most coffee makers have their software to configure the brew settings and plan brew times.



The countries covered in the coffee machines market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.



